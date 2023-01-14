Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald announce divorce after 22 years together

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker and his Macdonald have shared their plans to divorce.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald are set to divorce.

The former Oasis rocker married the former publicist at a private ceremony at the Lime Wood Hotel in the New Forest in 2011 and the pair have been together for 22 years.

Now, as reported by Sky News, a spokesperson on behalf of the couple has confirmed their plans to split in a statement, which added: "Noel and Sara will together continue to look after their children who remain their priority.

"Noel and Sara ask the media to respect their privacy and that of our family at this time."

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher returns with new single Pretty Boy

The pair first met in 2000 while the Manchester rocker was married to Meg Matthews, whom he divorced in January 2001.

They share two children, Donovan (15) and Sonny (12), who were born in 2007 and 2010.

Noel Gallagher also shares a 22-year-old daughter Anaïs with ex-wife Matthews.

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher recalls Christmas row with brother Liam over Slade

The news comes after Noel Gallagher's official Twitter account shared a teaser for new music.

The clip - which sees the former Oasis songsmith in the studio performing latest single Pretty Boy and another previously unheard track - came alongside the caption "17.01.23" - suggesting we can expect an announcement this coming Tuesday.

The video also sees the likes of NGHFB bandmate and former Oasis guitarist Gem Archer and The Smiths legend Johnny Marr - who has already been named as a collaborator on his new album - working with Gallagher in the studio.