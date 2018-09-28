Bookies Slash Odds Of Oasis Reuniting To Play Slane Castle

Oasis hug outside Knebworth Park in 1996. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive/PA Images

A spokesperson from Boylesports has revealed their new odds for the Manchester band reuniting for a gig on the Irish grounds.

Bookies have slashed the odds for Oasis playing a reunion gig at Slane Castle in 2019.

The Manchester band last played together at the huge outdoor venue almost a decade ago at the Slane Festival on 20 June 2009.

Now, after it was reported earlier this week that "an offer is on the table" for the band warring brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher reform and play a huge gig at the huge outdoor grounds, it appears that bookmakers have followed suit.

And it's not just because of the rumours either, because it would coincide with the 25 year anniversary of Definitely Maybe, their debut album which was released on 29 August 1994.

Noel Gallagher and Gem Archer from Oasis pose with Lord Henry Mountcharles outside Slane Castle in 2008. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images

As reported by NME, a spokesperson at Boylesports said: "A Summer 2019 gig at Slane would coincide with the 25 anniversary of the release of the first Oasis album but given the sibling rivalry in recent years, it’s only a Definite Maybe at this stage at 5/1".

They added: "We actually have them at half that price to headline in 2020 and the punters seem to believe that is a more realistic timescale for a thawing in relations.”

Watch Liam Gallagher play a rare Oasis track at Finsbury Park this year:

Whether Oasis reunite or not, it's fair to say the Gallagher brothers have plenty to keep themselves occupied.

Liam Gallagher - who has already begun recording his second solo album - has announced a special acoustic Christmas show for Shelter.

The Wall Of Glass singer will take to the stage at London's Union Chapel on 13 December in aid of the homelessness charity.

The show will give fans a chance to see Liam Gallagher in a more intimate venue for a special unplugged performance, to raise funds for the charity’s Christmas appeal

Gallagher said: "No child should have to wake up homeless on Christmas day, which is why I’ll be playing a very special acoustic gig this December.

This gig will be a one-off; a chance to raise some money for all the great work Shelter does to stop homelessness.”

Tickets cost £40 plus booking fee for any successful entrants who won a free ticket ballot, which is now closed.

Noel is keeping just busy, undertaking his biggest world tour to date with the High Flying Birds and releasing his first ever official book and taking part in a live Q&A.

Any Road Will Get Us There (If We Don't Know Where We're Going) - which is released on 1 November - tells the epic behind the scenes tales of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' biggest world tour to date and the making of his Who Built The Moon? album.

Find out how Johnny Marr came to give Noel Gallagher two of his guitars: