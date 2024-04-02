Nothing But Thieves: Soundcheck To Stage

2 April 2024, 16:25

Nothing But Thieves: Soundcheck To Stage

What happens before a Nothing But Thieves gig? Take a look behind the curtain with the latest in Radio X's latest Soundcheck To Stage.

On Wednesday 31st January, Nothing But Thieves played an epic set at O2 Kentish Town, London.

Ahead of their career-spanning set, the Southend-on-Sea outfit - comprised of Conor Mason, Dominic Craik, Joe Langridge-Brown, Philip Blake and James Price - sat down with Radio X and discussed what goes into their live shows, while reflecting on their career so far.

In this stunning, exploratory video, you'll see the Nothing But Thieves rehearse through some of their biggest tracks, while looking back at the last time they played the iconic London venue and explaining why it marked a turning point for them as a band.

It's just magic every single time on stage.

- Conor Mason - Nothing But Thieves
Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves too place at O2 Forum Kentish Town
Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves too place at O2 Forum Kentish Town. Picture: Matt Crossick

"It's very nostalgic being back here," guitarist Dom Craik said of the venue, which they'd last played in 2015.

Bassist Philip Blake added: "There's a photo of us up in the dressing room enjoying a drink after the show and it's so funny coming back here for the Radio X show, 'cause I just remember thinking: 'Actually, this might work out. This could actually be a career for us.' [...] It was such a magical moment for us, so to actually come back here is really special."

"We've always had such a hard work ethic, reflects frontman Conor Mason. "It was our choice. We wanted to be on the road constantly to every territory from a really early age. [...] and we just put in the hours and it's paid off for us, so it's just a good feeling."

"10 years of touring makes you pretty confident on stage." he admitted. "I don't really get stage fright anymore. I think generally you get so used to it and it's your place to kinda feel free.."

"It's just magic every single time on stage," he added. "Just having fun".

The crowd at Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves at O2 Kentish Town Forum
The crowd at Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves at O2 Kentish Town Forum. Picture: Matt Crockett

Get the setlist for Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on 31st January:

  • Welcome To The DCC
  • Is Everybody Going Crazy?
  • Tomorrow Is Closed
  • Real Love Song
  • This Feels Like The End
  • Particles
  • City Haunts
  • I was Just A Kid
  • Futureproof
  • Sorry
  • Drawing Pins
  • Jam
  • Unperson
  • Impossible
  • Overcome

Encore

  • Oh No :: He Said What?
  • Amsterdam

