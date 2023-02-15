Kasabian - Soundcheck To Stage: watch how Serge Pizzorno prepares for a show

Serge Pizzorno in Kasabian: From Soundcheck To Stage. Picture: Radio X

Sergio Pizzorno told Radio X what it's really like to be a rock 'n' roll star as he prepared for Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard at O2 Academy Sheffield last year.

Watch Kasabian: From Soundcheck To Stage on Global Player below

This video contains strong language and flashing images

Kasabian: From Soundcheck To Stage. Picture: Radio X

"Taking your first steps on stage, I don't think there's anything quite like it. The adrenalin, the buzz, the unknown, the magic... the anticipation. It's like a cross between confidence and fear."

How does a stadium band like Kasabian prepare for a live show? And how do they channel that energy into a tiny venue like the O2 Academy Sheffield?

In November 2022, we played host to Kasabian for a very special gig at that very venue and now we've got a special look into the making of their show with Kasabian: Soundcheck To Stage.

Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard saw the Leicester rockers take to the stage at the South Yorkshire venue, capping off what had been a mammoth year for them as a band.

With Serge Pizzorno at the helm, the band played an intimate yet epic set in front of less than 2,000 fans, made up of Radio X listeners and a few lucky competition winners. It was a far cry from supporting Liam Gallagher at his iconic Knebworth shows that June.

Ahead of the gig, Serge promised fans it would be "the best gig of the year" and they didn't disappoint, treating the crowd to songs from across their career such as Club Foot, Underdog, Ill Ray, Empire, Fire and L.SF as well as new fan-favourites in the form of ALYGATYR and CHEMICALS from their most recent album The Alchemist's Euphoria.

Get up close and personal to Serge ahead of a show like you've never have before in Kasabian: Soundcheck To Stage. Is he calm, nervous. full of adrenaline or relaxed?

"There are times when I'm truly relaxed," he explains . "And that's when the mistakes happen. It's actually not ideal. You've just not got that edge. You need to be a little wasp when you're on stage, a little fly. You've got to have a few nerves, it focuses you in. I think that's good for you."

"I give myself to the show. I don't hold anything back. It's the only way I can manage, by handing yourself over."

