Nothing But Thieves play special show for Radio X

Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard. Picture: Photo: Matt Crossick

Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard saw the Southend band play an exclusive streamed set for competition winners... and here's how you can watch the highlights.

Nothing But Thieves performed a specially-streamed gig for Radio X listeners and Barclaycard customers in London last night (10 November),

Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard saw the Southend-on-Sea five-piece play an intimate show at South London's Clapham Grand. "It's just lovely for us to get out of the house and play some tunes." said frontman Conor Mason jubilantly, promising "A very special stripped back version of our set."

While a live audience was no longer possible due to the government's current lockdown restrictions, a select few lucky Radio X competition winners were able to watch the show in full from the safety of their own homes via a livestream.

Radio X’s Toby Tarrant hosted the gig and fans at home will be able to enjoy the best bits from the show plus an interview with the band exclusively on Global Player and Radio X’s YouTube channel from 7pm on Sunday 15 November.

Nothing But Thieves are one of the UK’s biggest indie-rock bands, having amassed over 800,000 album sales and 900 million streams so far. October 2020 saw the group release their third album Moral Panic, and they recently announced a 2021 UK and Europe arena tour, which will see them play their biggest London show to date at The O2 next year.

NBT were able to showcase some of the new material from Moral Panic at the Clapham Grand, including the recent singles Is Everybody Going Crazy? and Real Love Song.

The quintet - Conor Mason (vocals and guitars), Joe Langridge-Brown (guitar), Dominic Craik (guitar and keyboards), Phillip Blake (bass) and James Price (drums) - also dug into their back catalogue, starting the show acoustically before throwing in a few plugged-in tunes.

The set included tracks from their 2015 self-titled album like Trip Switch and Lover Please Stay - one of the first songs they ever recorded and "written a dynasty ago" according to Conor. The 2017 follow-up LP, Broken Machine was also represented with songs such as Amsterdam and Soda.

Nothing But Thieves even threw in an incredible cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic Dreams, which Mason said was "One of the best songs ever written - a kind of schooling on how to write a song." He added: "We'll never write a song this good, so we'll cover it instead!"

Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard, live at the Clapham Grand, 10 November 2020 setlist

Real Love Song

Trip Switch

If I Get High

Free If We Want It

Amsterdam

Lover, Please Stay

You Know Me Too Well

Soda

This Feels Like The End

Dreams

Sorry

Is Everybody Going Crazy?

Impossible

Radio X Presents is Radio X’s series of exclusive gigs which sees the world’s biggest bands and solo artists play to small crowds.

