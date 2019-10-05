Noel Gallagher: I wouldn't have left Oasis if I worried what fans want

Noel Gallagher has said he doesn't care what his fans think, and wouldn't have left Oasis if he did.

The This Is The Place singer took part in a spicy wings challenge for his First We Feast's Hot One interview, where he talked about everything from his early days in the Manchester band to Brexit and his new music.

Asked what the difference is between a song he wants to make and what his fans want him to make, Gallagher replied: "They’d want me to make music that sounded like Oasis. Fans... they don’t know what they fucking want."

He continued: "They didn’t want Jimi Hendrix before he came along. Nobody wanted Oasis before we came along. Nobody wanted the Sex Pistols. They don’t know what they want until you give it to them. But you know what? I don’t wake up in the morning or go to bed at night worrying about what fans want."

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer added: “If I worried about that I wouldn’t have left Oasis in the first place. I’d still be there picking up the cheques, travelling separately from the rest of the band and turning it up dialling it in - like most fucking rock bands who’ve been going 30 years. They don’t get on but they haven’t got the balls to leave and do their own thing.

"I don’t care what fans want. Fuck ‘em”.

In the same interview Noel talked about why he looks back at Oasis's Knebworth gigs "fondly".

Asked about their historic gigs, which saw them play to 250,000 fans across two consecutive nights, Gallagher mused: "I do look back on it fondly. And funnily enough when we did the Oasis documentary [Supersonic] a few years ago there’s a still of the crowd we’re playing… And there’s 125,000 people.

“The best thing about the photograph is not one single person has got a telephone. So everyone’s in the moment with the band.”

He added: “You know that 250,000 people came to that weekend and there was one arrest? In this day and age there would be extreme violence and extreme selfie taking, and extreme streaming... So they are a good memory of a different time”.

