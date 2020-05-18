Why Noel Gallagher "wouldn't give a f***" if he never wrote another song

The former Oasis rocker spoke to Matt Morgan and explained why he's happy with his back catalogue.

Noel Gallagher has explained why he wouldn't mind if he wrote another song.

The former Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter in the Britpop group - has admitted that he is very happy with his back catalogue, so if he never put pen to paper again, it wouldn't be the end of the world.

Speaking to Matt Morgan on his Funny How podcast he revealed: "If I never wrote another f***ing song in my entire life, I'd be happy with what I've done, I wouldn't give a f***."

Gallagher also argued that a band's best work is in their early era because they need to be the best they can be to make it.

"From an artistic point of view, your best years are in the first few years", he mused, adding: "You do your best work when it's f***ing vital and you are in the same circumstances as your audience."

Noel Gallagher
Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press/Mitch Ikeda

In the same podcast, Noel mocked his brother Liam and suggested he's gained weight during lockdown, comparing him to the 80s Greek crooner Demis Roussos, who was almost 24 stone at his heaviest.

Asked if he wishes he'd gone more crazy as a rock star, Noel digressed and quipped: "Our kid has gone all Demis Roussos at the minute, ain't he?"

He added: "He's not f***ing isolating from the sweet trolley is he?"

Despite this, Liam - who is indeed going for a more rugged look during lockdown - seems to have largely risen above it, telling fans who reported his brother's harsh words to him that he's feeling "zen".

