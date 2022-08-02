Watch as restaurant serenades Noel Gallagher and family with Wonderwall in Ibiza

Noel Gallagher and his family were sung to at a restaurant in Ibiza. Picture: Press/Mitch Ikeda

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker was treated to a rendition of his iconic 1995 song by a restaurant full of fans while on holiday.

A clip has surfaced which sees Noel Gallagher treated to a rendition of Wonderwall while on holiday.

The former Oasis guitarist and songsmith is no doubt used to his iconic anthems being sung back to him at gigs, but he was slightly caught off guard when the 1995 hit was played at a restaurant in Ibiza and all the staff and customers started singing along.

Watch the moment, which was taken by Meilisse and shared by Oasis Mania UK:

When you find Noel Gallagher in Ibiza…



📹 melisse2211 pic.twitter.com/jSEwA15rFb — Oasis Mania Fanpage (@oasismania_uk) July 31, 2022

Noel is clearly quite shy about the event, but the rocker and wife Sara MacDonald plus their son all take it in their stride, joining in with the applause by the end of the chorus.

The clip of Noel and his family comes just after six years after Liam Gallagher and Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs joined fans for a 3am singalong of the hit, while they were on holiday in Malta.

According to the Times Of Malta, Albert Camilleri told Lovin Malta: "We headed there, around 20 of us, got drinks and started speaking to him. We were with Peter Borg, from Red Electrick, so we soon got a guitar and started singing together."

He added: "He even wanted Peter to play some of his own songs, which he really liked. I'm not the biggest fan but my friends were in a dream. Every five seconds they were like: Is this really happening? Am I really singing Wonderwall with Liam Gallagher?"

The Maltese musician, Peter Borg, who was accompanying the Manchester rockers on guitar, was even encouraged to play some of his own songs.

Watch the video below, where the pair give him some tips and even say he sounds like Bob Dylan.

