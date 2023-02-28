Noel Gallagher to headline Sheffield's Rock N Roll Circus 2023

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
28 February 2023, 11:04 | Updated: 28 February 2023, 11:07
The former Oasis rocker will top the bill at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield, where the likes of Happy Mondays and The Cribs will join him on the bill.
Noel Gallagher is set to headline the Rock N Roll Circus in Sheffield.
The Pretty Boy singer will top the bill at the festival, which celebrated its inaugural event last year, kickstarting the weekend with a set on Friday 1st September 2023.
Joining him on the line-up for the event, which moves to Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl this year, are the likes of Happy Mondays, The Cribs The Joy Formiddable and more.
Find out how to buy tickets here.
SHEFFIELD— Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) February 27, 2023
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds headline Rock N Roll Circus on Friday 1st September at Don Valley Bowl!
Tickets on sale this Friday, March 3rd at 10am GMT.
👉 https://t.co/7Pbhy79RP0 pic.twitter.com/QcP30ZDq1d
READ MORE - Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds: UK Headline Dates 2023
Noel Gallagher's headline date at Rock N Roll Circus takes place on 1st September 2023.
Tickets for Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at Rock N Roll Circus will go on pre-sale this Wednesday 1st March at 10am GMT.
The general sale takes place this Friday 3rd March at 10 am GMT.
For more information about the event and to buy tickets head to: www.rocknrollcircus.co.uk
READ MORE: Noel Gallagher and Pet Shop Boys have collaborated on a remix on his Council Skies album