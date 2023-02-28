Noel Gallagher to headline Sheffield's Rock N Roll Circus 2023

Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis rocker will top the bill at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield, where the likes of Happy Mondays and The Cribs will join him on the bill.

Noel Gallagher is set to headline the Rock N Roll Circus in Sheffield.

The Pretty Boy singer will top the bill at the festival, which celebrated its inaugural event last year, kickstarting the weekend with a set on Friday 1st September 2023.

Joining him on the line-up for the event, which moves to Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl this year, are the likes of Happy Mondays, The Cribs The Joy Formiddable and more.

SHEFFIELD

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds headline Rock N Roll Circus on Friday 1st September at Don Valley Bowl!

Tickets on sale this Friday, March 3rd at 10am GMT.

👉 https://t.co/7Pbhy79RP0 pic.twitter.com/QcP30ZDq1d — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) February 27, 2023

When is Noel Gallagher headlining Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield?

Noel Gallagher's headline date at Rock N Roll Circus takes place on 1st September 2023.

Who else is on the line-up for Noel Gallagher at Rock N Roll Circus?

Happy Mondays

The Cribs

The Joy Formiddable

Somebody's Child

How to buy tickets for Noel Gallagher at Rock N Roll Circus:

Tickets for Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at Rock N Roll Circus will go on pre-sale this Wednesday 1st March at 10am GMT.

The general sale takes place this Friday 3rd March at 10 am GMT.

For more information about the event and to buy tickets head to: www.rocknrollcircus.co.uk

