Noel Gallagher says he's "ready to call it a day"

15 January 2020, 10:51 | Updated: 15 January 2020, 11:24

Noel Gallagher
Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press/ Sharon Latham

The former Oasis rocker has revealed he's ready to stop touring for a while and take a "big chunk of time off".

Noel Gallagher has said he's "ready to call it a day" when it comes to touring.

The former Oasis guitarist, who has recently been talking about taking a break from the limelight, revealed he wants to take "a big chunk of time off and not make as much music.

Speaking to Matt Morgan on his new Funny How? podcast, he said: "I'm ready to call it a day, actually. I'm ready to stop touring for a while. I'm ready to take a big chunk of time off."

The this is the place singer added: "I can see myself not producing as much material and touring every five to six years, as opposed to every two or three.

"I'm 52 now. By the time I finish the next tour I'll be 58, so that's nearly 60. You don't know how you're going to feel physically. You're gonna think, 'Can I be f***ing arsed to be away from the kids?'"

Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast
Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast. Picture: Radio X

Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast - where Noel was the first ever guest - saw the Ballad of the Mighty I singer reveal he was meant to appear on The Fast Show.

Gallagher recalled: "I got asked to be in a Fast Show sketch once in the 90s, but I ended up going to Marbella instead and getting f***ing rattarsed. I was going to be in (the famous sketch) Jazz Club and it’s one of the few regrets that I’ve got that I didn’t do it."

Asked if he still watches the show, the This Is The Place singer replied: “Yeah, yeah, yeah. It’s great though. The Jazz Club is amazing, you know and they hit on something there."

Watch the very best of The Fast Show's Jazz Club here:

Noel has also recently responded to claims made by his brother Liam that he wants an Oasis reunion.

The warring rock star siblings hit the headlines last week after Liam teased his solo career would end after his third album and claimed that Noel called him and begged him to get the band back together.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, Liam wrote: "I intend to retire as solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022 if you believe in life after love c’mon you know LG x".

However, Noel hit back at the claims from Liam, joking that he must have been on the "Babycham".

Contacting TalkSPORT Breakfast host Ally McCoist in a text he wrote: “I’ve been listening to the show… and re: ‘The Reunion’, sadly I think the other fella must have been on the leftover Christmas Babycham."

He added: "For the record, until anyone hears it from ME, it’s not happening."

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher vs Lewis Capaldi: The biggest beef of 2019 explained

Latest Videos

Pearl Jam

VIDEO: Pearl Jam announce 11th album Gigaton

Music News

Dave Grohl on Radio X

Dave Grohl's Christopher Walken impersonation is perfect

Foo Fighters

Pippa, James, Matt and Dom try on hats on the Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Chris Moyles is back from South Africa and his gifts get mixed results

The Chris Moyles Show

Aaron Paul and Rachel Evan Wood in the new trailer for Westworld 3

When is Westworld 3 out, what’s the trailer and who’s in the cast with Aaron Paul & Evan Rachel Wood?

News

Noel Gallagher Songs

Noel Gallagher Latest

See more Noel Gallagher Latest

Noel Gallagher and The Fast Show's John Thomson in 2011

Noel Gallagher was supposed to appear on The Fast Show

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher responds to Liam's claims he called him "begging" for Oasis reunion
The A to X of the 2010s

The A to X of the 2010s

Features

Gerry Cinnamon performs in concert during the Festival Internacional de Benicassim on July 19, 2019

Play Radio X's ultimate 2019 lyric quiz

Quizzes

The Best Albums Of The 2010s

The Best Albums of the 2010s

Features