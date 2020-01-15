Noel Gallagher says he's "ready to call it a day"

Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press/ Sharon Latham

The former Oasis rocker has revealed he's ready to stop touring for a while and take a "big chunk of time off".

Noel Gallagher has said he's "ready to call it a day" when it comes to touring.

The former Oasis guitarist, who has recently been talking about taking a break from the limelight, revealed he wants to take "a big chunk of time off and not make as much music.

Speaking to Matt Morgan on his new Funny How? podcast, he said: "I'm ready to call it a day, actually. I'm ready to stop touring for a while. I'm ready to take a big chunk of time off."

The this is the place singer added: "I can see myself not producing as much material and touring every five to six years, as opposed to every two or three.

"I'm 52 now. By the time I finish the next tour I'll be 58, so that's nearly 60. You don't know how you're going to feel physically. You're gonna think, 'Can I be f***ing arsed to be away from the kids?'"

Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast. Picture: Radio X

Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast - where Noel was the first ever guest - saw the Ballad of the Mighty I singer reveal he was meant to appear on The Fast Show.

Gallagher recalled: "I got asked to be in a Fast Show sketch once in the 90s, but I ended up going to Marbella instead and getting f***ing rattarsed. I was going to be in (the famous sketch) Jazz Club and it’s one of the few regrets that I’ve got that I didn’t do it."

Asked if he still watches the show, the This Is The Place singer replied: “Yeah, yeah, yeah. It’s great though. The Jazz Club is amazing, you know and they hit on something there."

Watch the very best of The Fast Show's Jazz Club here:

Noel has also recently responded to claims made by his brother Liam that he wants an Oasis reunion.

The warring rock star siblings hit the headlines last week after Liam teased his solo career would end after his third album and claimed that Noel called him and begged him to get the band back together.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, Liam wrote: "I intend to retire as solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022 if you believe in life after love c’mon you know LG x".

However, Noel hit back at the claims from Liam, joking that he must have been on the "Babycham".

Contacting TalkSPORT Breakfast host Ally McCoist in a text he wrote: “I’ve been listening to the show… and re: ‘The Reunion’, sadly I think the other fella must have been on the leftover Christmas Babycham."

He added: "For the record, until anyone hears it from ME, it’s not happening."

