Noel Gallagher was supposed to appear on The Fast Show

Noel Gallagher and The Fast Show's John Thomson in 2011. Picture: Press & Solent News/Shutterstock

The former Oasis rocker has revealed he was asked to feature in the iconic 90s sketch show, but went partying in Marbella instead.

Noel Gallagher has revealed he was meant to appear on The Fast Show.

The iconic sketch show, which was created by Paul Whitehouse and Charlie Higson, ran from 1994-2000 and starred everyone from the comic pair to John Thomson and Caroline Aherne.

Now, the former Oasis rocker has recalled how he was asked to star in one of their famous sketches, but decided to go partying abroad instead.

Speaking in Matt Morgan's new Funny How? podcast, Gallagher revealed: "I got asked to be in a Fast Show sketch once in the 90s, but I ended up going to Marbella instead and getting f***ing rattarsed. I was going to be in (the famous sketch) Jazz Club and it’s one of the few regrets that I’ve got that I didn’t do it.”

Asked if he still watches the show, the This Is The Place singer replied: “Yeah, yeah, yeah. It’s great though. The Jazz Club is amazing, you know and they hit on something there."

Watch the very best of The Fast Show's Jazz Club here:

The Fast Show took their Jazz Club sketch one step further with Indie Club, which presents a fictional band called Colon, who incidentally looked lot like Oasis back in the day.

Watch their Indie Club sketch here:

Noel also revealed whether it's more nerve-wracking doing interviews or performing on stage, telling Matt Morgan: "Oh, performing a song."

He added: "I was saying to someone the other day who was doing a big interview for the first time, I was thinking 'this is brilliant advice, but I've yet to take this advice'.

"I said: 'All you've got to do is listen to the question, understand the question and then, you know, think about the answer,' which is something I never do. I never listen to the question.

"I just listen to the - there'll be a name in the question and I'll just focus on the name and say 'f*** that c***'".

Listen to the first episode of Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast with Noel Gallagher here:

Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast. Picture: Radio X

It's January, so to get you through the month that includes "Blue Monday", Radio X is unveiling a whole range of brand new comedy podcasts via Global Player.

Download the Global Player app for iPhone and iPad to listen & subscribe

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts here

Subscribe on Spotify here

Meanwhile, Noel has responded to claims made by his brother Liam that he wants an Oasis reunion.

The warring rock star siblings hit the headlines last week after Liam teased his solo career would end after his third album and claimed that Noel called him and begged him to get the band back together.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, Liam wrote: "I intend to retire as solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022 if you believe in life after love c’mon you know LG x".

I intend to retire as solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022 if you believe in life after love c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 8, 2020

However, Noel hit back at the claims from Liam, joking that he must have been on the "Babycham".

Contacting TalkSPORT Breakfast host Ally McCoist in a text he wrote: “I’ve been listening to the show… and re: ‘The Reunion’, sadly I think the other fella must have been on the leftover Christmas Babycham."

He added: "For the record, until anyone hears it from ME, it’s not happening."

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher vs Lewis Capaldi: The biggest beef of 2019 explained