Noel Gallagher announces new UK tour dates for summer 2019

14 February 2019, 10:55 | Updated: 14 February 2019, 11:05

Noel Gallagher plays Sheffield as part of his Who Built The Moon? tour
Noel Gallagher plays Sheffield as part of his Who Built The Moon? tour. Picture: Sharon Latham, taken from the book Any Road Will Get Us There (If We Don’t Know Where We’re Going)

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer has confirmed he's recording new material in the studio, while announcing new dates for across the summer.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have announced new dates for 2019.

The Oasis legend, who is recording new material in London and LA, has announced a short run of all-seated shows in the UK.

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer will be joined by former Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes, playing Edinburgh, Llandudno, Hull and for the first time ever - The London Palladium.

Tickets go on sale on Monday 18 Feb from 10am GMT.

This week also saw Noel Gallagher announce a brand new South Korean date, where the band will play Olympic Hall, Seoul.

Watch Noel Gallagher cover The Beatles All You Need Is Love:

Meanwhile, Noel's brother Liam has told his fans to expect UK tour dates and shows in his hometown of Manchester.

The Wall Of Glass singer announced on Twitter this week that he'll be playing a headline show in County Cork at Irish Independent Park on 23 June this year, and when asked by excited fans about whether it means he'd be doing a UK tour this year, the Wall Of Glass singer responded: "Too fucking rite I am bored out my mind".

When another asked if there were any big Manchester gigs in the pipeline, he simply replied: "Yeah".

The Supersonic singer also took time to confirm he'd be playing new material at his Cork gig and that he'd be heading to Glastonbury soon after.

When one fan wrote: "Warm up show before smashing it at @GlastoFest," Gallagher replied: "Eh up Poirot".

However, anyone still hoping an Oasis reunion is on the cards will be sorely disappointed.Asked if there was "any joy" on reuniting with his brother, Gallagher simply replied: "Nah he’s still up his own arse im afraid".

