Noel Gallagher: Oasis split is why we're "up there with all the greats"

Noel Gallagher thinks leaving Oasis helped achieve their status as a great band. Picture: Press/Matt Crockett

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has argued that Manchester the band achieved legendary status because he decided to quit while he was ahead.

Noel Gallagher believes that choosing to leave Oasis when he did enabled them to have legendary status.

The former Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter quit the band in 2009 after a huge row with his brother Liam, but he maintains it was not a decision he took lightly, but enabled the band to be up there "with all the greats".

As reported by Sky News, speaking on Sky Arts programme Noel Gallagher: Out Of The Now, the Manchester rocker said audiences had grown bored of the band during the final months.

"It's not a decision I took lightly," he said of his decision to leave. "And I'd written every meaningful song that was ever recorded by Oasis. And it was my life, I directed it and creatively it was my thing. With the benefit of hindsight it was the best thing for me and for the band.

"Because the band now, Oasis back in 2009 were not lauded as one of the greats of all time. There was a kind of undercurrent of, 'well they should really call it a day'. That's what I felt anyway.

"And I felt that people had stopped listening to the records and were coming to see us trot out the hits and it's a position I never wanted the band to be in. But now of course we're seen as up there with all the greats."

Noel finally left Oasis on 28 August 2009 when the band were set to take the stage at Rock En Seine festival in Paris.

As the story goes, a fight broke out between Liam and Noel backstage, which saw Liam wielding Noel's guitar around "like an axe. “like an axe”.

Noel refused to go on stage with his brother and issued a statement, which read: "It's with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer."

In another statement a few days later, entitled Tales From The Middle Of Nowhere, Noel added: "The details are not important and of too great a number to list. But I feel you have the right to know that the level of verbal and violent intimidation towards me, my family, friends and comrades has become intolerable. And the lack of support and understanding from my management and band mates has left me with no other option than to get me cape and seek pastures new.”

Noel later claimed that the argument was started over an ad for Liam’s clothing firm Pretty Green in the V Festival programme… However, Noel later told Radio X: “I had enough when Liam and Bonehead - and this is true - started arguing over a leather jacket. I am not even kidding. I can dress it up more than this, but this is what happened.”

