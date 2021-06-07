Hear Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' Flying On The Ground track

Noel Gallagher has shared new track Flying On The Ground. Picture: Press/Matt Crockett

By Jenny Mensah

The song features on the former Oasis rocker's greatest hits collection, which celebrates a decade of his solo career.

Noel Gallagher has released Flying On The Ground today (Monday 7 June).

The track is the second song to be taken from the former Oasis rocker's forthcoming greatest hits collection, Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021), which celebrates 10 years of his High Flying Birds solo career.

Speaking of the new music, Noel said: "Flying On The Ground is literally the best thing I’ve released since the last thing I released. If Burt Bacharach wrote for Motown this is what it would sound like … only not as good … obviously."

The accompanying video will feature Matt Smith, Gala Gordon and a cameo From Noel himself and will be available to watch from Monday 7 June at 6pm BST.

The official video for the track is a companion piece to the current single, We’re On Our Way Now, which was shared last month.

Directors Dan Cadan and Jonathan Mowatt for Rankin say of their visuals, which were inspired by French New Wave cinema: “This video reveals the true darkness behind the relationship between our protagonists … and its tragic undoing - a blatant nod to ‘A Bout De Souffle’ and ‘Bande A Part’ (’The Outsiders’). Matt and Gala were left to their own devices to improvise each scene within both videos.”

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) is set for release this Friday 11 June.

The greatest hits album is a definitive 18-track package, which will feature songs from Noel's solo career, from his 2011 eponymous debut, its 2015 follow-up, Chasing Yesterday, 2017's Who Built The Moon? and more.

Noel said of the news: "10 years of The High Flying Birds?? Blimey! ... just think of all the things I COULD have done in that time!!"

"The title just came to me one afternoon, at the kitchen table.” He continues. "It's a saying isn't it: 'back the way we came'. I actually thought it was a great title. Which is why it's got Vol 1. Because if there's another one, I'm not coming up with another title!"

Get the tracklist for Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)

Disc 1

1. Everybody’s On The Run

2. The Death Of You And Me

3. AKA … What A Life!

4. If I Had A Gun …

5. In The Heat Of The Moment

6. Riverman

7. Lock All The Doors

8. The Dying Of The Light

9. Ballad Of The Mighty I

10. We’re On Our Way Now

Disc 2

1. Black Star Dancing

2. Holy Mountain (Remastered)

3. A Dream Is All I Need To Get By

4. This Is The Place

5. It’s A Beautiful World

6. Blue Moon Rising

7. Dead In The Water (Live At RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)

8. Flying On The Ground

Bonus Disc

1. It’s A Beautiful World (Instrumental)

2. If I Had A Gun … (Acoustic Version)

3. Black Star Dancing (Skeleton Key Remix)

4. Black Star Dancing (12” Mix Instrumental)

5. The Man Who Built The Moon (Acoustic Version)

6. International Magic (Demo)

7. Blue Moon Rising (Sons Of The Desert Remix)

8. The Dying Of The Light (Acoustic Version)

9. This Is The Place (Skeleton Key Remix)

10. This Is The Place (Instrumental)

11. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

12. Be Careful What You Wish For (Instrumental)