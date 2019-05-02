WATCH: Noel Gallagher recalls the first time he saw The Stone Roses

The Oasis star has also named his favourite Roses song for Radio X…

Noel Gallagher has been telling Radio X about the first time he ever heard The Stone Roses.

The Manchester band’s debut album celebrates its 30th anniversary this month and the former Oasis man told Radio X’s Johnny Vaughan that he first came across the Roses a couple of years before the LP dropped.

“It was the day after the Lord Mayor's parade in Manchester in 1987," he told Johnny Vaughan.

"They played at International I and I went on a date with a girl called Debbie something or other..."

He added: "There single at the time was Sally Cinnamon, and they were great and I've been a fan ever since.”

The quartet of Ian Brown, John Squire, Mani and Reni issued their self-titled debut album in May 1989 and the record spawned the classic songs I Wanna Be Adored, Made Of Stone, She Bangs The Drums and I Am The Resurrection.

Noel says of the album: “It influenced the people who influenced the people who influenced the people who are influencing people these days.

"It's that great lineage of The Sex Pistols into The Jam into The Smiths into The Stone Roses into Oasis into The Verve."

Asked what his favourite song is from Ian Brown and co. Gallahjer revealed: "It's difficult but If I had to play one now it would be Fools Gold because it's so timeless it sounds like it could be recorded tomorrow afternoon."

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have issued a new track, Black Star Dancing, which is available to download now and gets a physical, 12” release on 14 June.

Gallagher has also promised two more four-track EPs for later in the year, one of which he describes as sounding “Mancunian”.