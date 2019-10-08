Noel Gallagher: High Flying Birds are the best band I’ve been in

Noel Gallagher in August 2019. Picture: Chema Moya/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Oasis was “all about the struggle” says the musician, although he admits he’d “never say never” to a reunion with Liam.

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he thinks his current band is the best he’s ever been in…. and that includes Oasis.

The musician explained that performing with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds is preferable to the “struggle” that was playing in Oasis with his brother Liam.

Talking to the Today programme in Australia as Gallagher prepares to embark on a series of dates down under, playing with U2 on their Joshua Tree tour, the former Oasis man said of his current group: “I don’t really feel like I’m the boss. The most important thing when you’re putting a band together - that’s not a band that you’ve started from your council estate, growing up - is that you all get on. And we all get on great, we’ve got a shared vision of what it is.”

He went on: “The band that I’m in now - and I will say it - is the best band I’ve ever been in.

“Oasis was great, but what it was… the music, the time and it summed up an entire generation. But it was all about the struggle and there comes a point where I’m too lazy for this bullsh*t now.”

Asked by presenter Richard Wilkins if Oasis would ever reunite, Noel explained that it “it’s not for me”…

He went on: “It would have to be some extraordinary circumstances that brought me and Liam back together ...I'm not saying those extraordinary circumstances don't exist but if I close my eyes and look into the future, I don't see it but...

“Who knows? I mean, I know better than anyone. Yeah maybe you should never say never…. but….”

Gallagher’s answer echoes the one that he gave to Chris Moyles on Radio X back in September 2015: “One should never say never, should one look like a bit of an idiot somewhere down the road, when you’re waving a cheque for a quarter of a billion in The Sun!”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will support U2 on their Joshua Tree tour kicking off in Auckland, New Zealand on 8 November, before moving to Brisbane in Australia on the 12th. After playing Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney, Noel will headline a show in Bangkok on 30 November.

The new EP from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, This Is The Place, is out now - you can listen to one of the extra tracks, A Dream Is All I Need To Get By here.