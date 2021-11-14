Nile Rodgers would love to work with Noel Gallagher

Nile Rodgers wants to work with Noel Gallagher. Picture: 1. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images 2. Press/Mitch Ikeda

By Radio X

The Chic legend revealed he'd was at a Zutons listening party with the former Oasis legend and would be "down' to work with him.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nile Rodgers would love to work with Noel Gallagher.

The Chic legend - who first met the former Oasis rocker at London's Abbey Road studios a couple of years ago has admitted he'd be keen on a collaboration in the future.

The Le Freak legend told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "If he wants to talk about making music, I'm down.

"Noel was just with us at a listening party with The Zutons.

"The reason why he was there was that he let us borrow a couple of his guitars to make the record and it was perfect because we needed them and we didn’t have them. I love him, he’s a good guy."

There definitely seems to be appreciation on both sides as Noel previously had some kind words for the 69-year-old star, saying: "Nile is unbelievable. He is a dude"

READ MORE: Nile Rodgers on the risqué true meaning of Le Freak by Chic

Nile Rodgers is behind some of the biggest tracks of all time, including David Bowie's Let's Dance, Daft Punk and Pharrell's Get lucky and of course all of Chic's hits.

Speaking to Radio X about one of his most recognisable songs of all time, Le Freak, he revealed it was inspired by not being let into Studio 54, despite being invited by non other than Grace Jones.

"Somehow, we couldn't give the right password to get in," the music legend recalled. "They slammed the door in our faces and said 'F off!'."

"They did that twice. I happened to live around the corner from the back door of Studio 54 and when we went home, we got two bottles of Dom Pérignon Champagne, which we used to call rock 'n' roll mouthwash.

We downed those really quickly and got buzzed. We remembered this guy slamming the door going 'Ahhhhh f*** off!' Which turned into 'F*** Studio 54!'

"That turned into 'Ahhhhh freak out!'

Watch him talk about more of his biggest songs in Radio x's Song CV:

READ MORE: What do Daft Punk look like without helmets?