Noel Gallagher Reveals New Album Plans

Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

The Holy Mountain singer has revealed when he'll be recording his fourth solo album, and what to expect.

Noel Gallagher has teased details about his fourth studio album.

As reported by NME, the former Oasis songsmith has talked about the follow-up to 2017's Who Built The Moon? album and when he'll start recording it in the studio.

Asked about his plans, Gallagher told the Daily Star: "I’m due in the studio in January with [producer] David [Holmes] to make another record".

Back in February the Ballad of The Mighty I singer also told NME music sounds like "if The Police and The Cure" were in the same band.

Watch Noel talk about working with David Holmes on his last record:

Meanwhile, Gallagher is set to release his first ever official book and take part in a live Q&A.

Any Road Will Get Us There (If We Don't Know Where We're Going) - which is released on 1 November - tells the epic behind the scenes tales of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' biggest world tour to date and the making of his Who Built The Moon? album.



Coming to you November 1st… 'ANY ROAD WILL GET US THERE (IF WE DON’T KNOW WHERE WE’RE GOING)’ tells the epic behind the scenes tales of NGHFB's biggest world tour to date in photos.

Pre-order the book here ▶ https://t.co/1wGTiP40gJ pic.twitter.com/ktIxwtMbsL — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) September 19, 2018

To celebrate the release, Gallagher will take part in an exclusive Will Hodgkinson-hosted Q&A, where he will be joined by photographer Sharon Latham, whose epic images feature in the release.

If you fancy getting even closer to the Oasis songsmith, Radio X are giving you the chance to win a guitar signed by the Manchester icon.