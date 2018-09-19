Noel Gallagher Announces First Official Book And Live Q&A

Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

The book documents the making of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' Who Built The Moon? album and world tour.

Noel Gallagher is set to release his first ever official book and take part in a live Q&A.

Any Road Will Get Us There (If We Don't Know Where We're Going) - which is released on 1 November - tells the epic behind the scenes tales of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' biggest world tour to date and the making of his Who Built The Moon? album.

Coming to you November 1st… 'ANY ROAD WILL GET US THERE (IF WE DON’T KNOW WHERE WE’RE GOING)’ tells the epic behind the scenes tales of NGHFB's biggest world tour to date in photos.

Pre-order the book here ▶ https://t.co/1wGTiP40gJ pic.twitter.com/ktIxwtMbsL — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) September 19, 2018

To celebrate the release, Gallagher will take part in an exclusive Will Hodgkinson-hosted Q&A, where he will be joined by photographer Sharon Latham, whose epic images feature in the release.

If you fancy getting even closer to the Oasis songsmith, Radio X are giving you the chance to win a guitar signed by the Manchester icon.

Noel Gallagher signs the guitar. Picture: Radio X

Click here if fancy being in the chance of winning the instrument: