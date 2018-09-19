Noel Gallagher Announces First Official Book And Live Q&A

19 September 2018, 15:25 | Updated: 19 September 2018, 15:29

Noel Gallagher
Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

The book documents the making of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' Who Built The Moon? album and world tour.

Noel Gallagher is set to release his first ever official book and take part in a live Q&A.

Any Road Will Get Us There (If We Don't Know Where We're Going) - which is released on 1 November - tells the epic behind the scenes tales of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' biggest world tour to date and the making of his Who Built The Moon? album.

To celebrate the release, Gallagher will take part in an exclusive Will Hodgkinson-hosted Q&A, where he will be joined by photographer Sharon Latham, whose epic images feature in the release.

Find out more about the event here.

If you fancy getting even closer to the Oasis songsmith, Radio X are giving you the chance to win a guitar signed by the Manchester icon.

Noel Gallagher signs the guitar
Noel Gallagher signs the guitar. Picture: Radio X

Click here if fancy being in the chance of winning the instrument:

Win A Guitar Signed By Noel Gallagher

