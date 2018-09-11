Win A Guitar Signed By Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

Text for your chance to win an Epiphone Sheraton guitar signed by Noel Gallagher…

As a solo legend in his own right and the genius behind one of the biggest British bands of the past 30 years, Noel Gallagher is one of Radio X’s greatest icons.

Who Built the Moon?, the third Number 1 album from Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, became Noel's tenth consecutive chart-topping studio LP when it was released in November 2017. With Oasis, Noel sold a combined total of 77 million copies across seven multiplatinum studio albums, making them one of the highest selling bands of all time.

Noel is easily one of the most important songwriters of all time - he has helped shape contemporary music and change our notions of celebrity.

Epiphone Sheraton II guitar. Picture: Epiphone

We have the chance for you to win an Epiphone Sheraton II in Ebony signed by Noel himself for Global’s Make Some Noise.

Noel Gallagher signs the guitar. Picture: Radio X

To get involved and be in with a chance of winning, text the word NOEL to 83936.

Entries close at 19:00 on Friday 5th October 2018. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X’s very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help children, young people and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

Global's Make Some Noise Logo 2018. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

