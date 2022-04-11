Noel Gallagher moves family into 5-star hotel after heating breaks down

Noel Gallagher has reportedly put his family up in Claridge's Hotel. Picture: Press/Matt Crockett

By Jenny Mensah

According to reports, the former Oasis rocker moved his family down to London's Claridge's Hotel after the heating failed in his home.



Noel Gallagher has moved his family into a five star hotel due to the heating breaking in his home.

The former Oasis rocker moved from London to Hampshire a few years ago, but revealed he's had to return to the capital due to the house being "freezing cold".

"We’ve had no heating for a week," Gallagher revealed to The Sun on Sunday. The house is freezing cold. It will take a week to heat it back up.

“I was like, ‘F*** that, I can’t be a***d staying here, it’s depressing".

The High Flying Birds rocker added: "So, we’re in Claridge’s, and why not? If you f*****g could, you would."

While the Manchester rocker was there, he also happened to bump into Sean Penn and glamorously swapped Cigarettes & Alcohol for tea and scones.

He revealed: “I had the day off, I was mooching around Soho and trying to avoid having my picture taken, so I decided I’d have a massive f*****g afternoon tea with sandwiches and scones and it was great."

"I’d say this hotel is the best and I bumped into Sean Penn today — he was wandering around the reception. He took his glasses off and did a double take and I had a chinwag with him. He’s a dude."

The 54-year-old rocker might like the opulence of Claridge's in London, but he previously revealed he left his home in the capital due to his fears about knife crime.

”We’re just about to move out to Hampshire,” the This Is The Place singer told The Irish Independent back in 2019. “We didn’t want the kids growing up in London. We’ve had two stabbings outside our house in the last while. I live as you can imagine in quite an affluent area.

"At one end of the street is one housing estate and the other end is another housing estate, and they are currently at war.

"One guy was multiple stabbed in the middle of the f***ing day and an air ambulance had to come and land in the middle of the street and all the streets were taped off."

He added: "Anyway, our lad is 11 and is now coming to go to secondary school and we were just saying it would be too f***ing stressful if he is on the Tube and he is coming home and he is being mugged for his phone. So we decided that we are going to go out to the country and put them to school in the country. We’ll just commute into London."

