Here's what Noel Gallagher played at Wythenshawe Park...

Noel Gallagher continues his headline dates . Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty

The former Oasis rocker played a long-awaited homecoming set at Wythenshawe Park on the weekend. This is what he played on the setlist.

Noel Gallagher played an epic and emotional set at Wythenshawe Park over the weekend (Saturday 27th August).

With a homecoming show four years in the making, even the adverse weather couldn't dampen the spirit of the crowds, who were treated to songs from throughout Noel's solo career as well as the Oasis back catalogue.

Highlights included Noel's stirring rendition of the Liam-sung Oasis hit, Live Forever, and ending on Don't Look Back In Anger, which was sung by his faithful Manchester crowd.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' homecoming gig at Wythenshawe Park was something a bit special last night. pic.twitter.com/xaITRKBrir — Charlie McGivern (@McGivernC_) August 27, 2023

Noel Gallagher's Wythenshawe Park setlist on 27th August 2023:

1. Pretty Boy

2. Council Skies

3. Open the Door, See What You Find

4. We're Gonna Get There in the End

5. Easy Now

6. You Know We Can't Go Back

7. We're on Our Way Now

8. In the Heat of the Moment

9. If I Had a Gun...

10. AKA... What a Life!(Dedicated to Manchester City supporters)

11. Dead in the Water

12. Going Nowhere (Oasis song) (Dedicated to Manchester United)

13. The Importance of Being Idle (Oasis song

14. The Masterplan(Oasis cover) (Dedicated to Andy Burnham)

15. Half the World Away(Oasis cover) (Dedicated to the Royle Family)

16. Little by Little (Oasis cover)

Encore:

17. Quinn the Eskimo (The Mighty Quinn)(Bob Dylan cover) (Dedicated to Primal Scream)

18. Live Forever(Oasis song)

19. Don't Look Back in Anger (Oasis song) (Sung by Crowd)

Noel Gallagher playing Dead In The Water last night in Wythenshawe

pic.twitter.com/ZdgcnVsZp8 — Mainly Oasis (@mainlyoasis) August 27, 2023

Crowds sing Don't Look Back In Anger at Noel Gallagher On The Beach Brighton

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are set for one more show this month in Hull on 30th August, before heading to Sheffield for Rock N Roll Circus at Don Valley Bowl on 1st September.

Noel and his band will then play a string of European dates before embarking on a headline arena tour this December, which will includes a show at London's OVO Arena Wembley.

