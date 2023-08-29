Here's what Noel Gallagher played at Wythenshawe Park...

29 August 2023, 12:40 | Updated: 29 August 2023, 13:25

Noel Gallagher performs at Audley End House, Essex
Noel Gallagher continues his headline dates . Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty
Radio X

By Radio X

The former Oasis rocker played a long-awaited homecoming set at Wythenshawe Park on the weekend. This is what he played on the setlist.

Noel Gallagher played an epic and emotional set at Wythenshawe Park over the weekend (Saturday 27th August).

With a homecoming show four years in the making, even the adverse weather couldn't dampen the spirit of the crowds, who were treated to songs from throughout Noel's solo career as well as the Oasis back catalogue.

Highlights included Noel's stirring rendition of the Liam-sung Oasis hit, Live Forever, and ending on Don't Look Back In Anger, which was sung by his faithful Manchester crowd.

Noel Gallagher's Wythenshawe Park setlist on 27th August 2023:

1. Pretty Boy

2. Council Skies

3. Open the Door, See What You Find

4. We're Gonna Get There in the End

5. Easy Now

6. You Know We Can't Go Back

7. We're on Our Way Now

8. In the Heat of the Moment

9. If I Had a Gun...

10. AKA... What a Life!(Dedicated to Manchester City supporters)

11. Dead in the Water

12. Going Nowhere (Oasis song) (Dedicated to Manchester United)

13. The Importance of Being Idle (Oasis song

14. The Masterplan(Oasis cover) (Dedicated to Andy Burnham)

15. Half the World Away(Oasis cover) (Dedicated to the Royle Family)

16. Little by Little (Oasis cover)

Encore:

17. Quinn the Eskimo (The Mighty Quinn)(Bob Dylan cover) (Dedicated to Primal Scream)

18. Live Forever(Oasis song)

19. Don't Look Back in Anger (Oasis song) (Sung by Crowd)

Crowds sing Don't Look Back In Anger at Noel Gallagher On The Beach Brighton

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are set for one more show this month in Hull on 30th August, before heading to Sheffield for Rock N Roll Circus at Don Valley Bowl on 1st September.

Noel and his band will then play a string of European dates before embarking on a headline arena tour this December, which will includes a show at London's OVO Arena Wembley.

See Noel Gallagher's 2023 Arena tour dates:

  • Thu 14th Dec 2023 London OVO Arena Wembley
  • Fri 15th Dec 2023 Birmingham Utilita Arena
  • Sun 17th Dec 2023 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
  • Mon 18th Dec 2023 Leeds, First Direct Arena
  • Wed 20th Dec 2023 Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • Thu 21st Dec 2023 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Noel Gallagher's High Fying Birds - Council Skies Track By Track Podcast

