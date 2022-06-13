Noel Gallagher invites young fan on stage for selfie at Staffordshire gig

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker played a gig at Cannock Chase Forest as part of Forest Live 2022, where he invited a young fan on stage, before slating his hometown.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noel Gallagher welcomed a young fan on stage for a selfie at his Staffordshire gig.

The Oasis legend was playing a headline set at Cannock Chase Forest as part of Forest Live 2022 dates when he invited Luca up on stage to take a photo.

Noel may have showed his softer side with the good deed, but he did it in true Noel Gallagher style, telling young Luca "Don't milk it. Don't f***ing milk it, son. Get a selfie and do one."

After asking Lucas his name and where he's from, the Ballad of the Mighty I singer joked: "Stoke's a s***hole".

As the young boy walked off, he asked him to do him a favour, adding: "Go and buy a t-shirt".

Watch the moment above, which was captured by Josh Sandiford.

Noel Gallagher invites fan for selfie at Cannock Chase Forest gig. Picture: 1. Matt Crockett 2. Instagram

READ MORE - Noel Gallagher accidentally headbutted by Man City player's dad during Premier League celebrations

Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds played a 19-track set, which included tracks from across his solo career such as If I Had A Gun..., AKA... What a Life!, Holy Mountain and Blackstar dancing alongside a bevvy of Oasis classics including Whatever, Wonderwall, Half The World Away, Stop Crying Your Heart Out and of course Don't Look Back In Anger.

Get the setlist for Noel Gallagher's gig at Cannock Chase Forest on 13th June:

Fort Knox Holy Mountain Keep On Reaching It's a Beautiful World She Taught Me How to Fly Wandering Star Rattling Rose We're on Our Way Now Black Star Dancing Dead in the Water Little by Little (Oasis song) The Importance of Being Idle (Oasis song) Whatever (Oasis song) Wonderwall (Oasis song) Half the World Away (Oasis song) Stop Crying Your Heart Out (Oasis song with Three Lions during the outro)

Encore:

17. If I Had a Gun...

18. AKA... What a Life!

19. Don't Look Back in Anger (Oasis song)

Noel Gallagher continues his string of UK gigs with dates in Cornwall, Cheshire Halifax, Kenwood House and Glastonbury Festival, London. See his Uk tour dates below.

Noel Gallagher's 2022 UK tour dates:

15th June 2022: Eden Sessions - Eden Project, Cornwall

16th June 2022: Delamere Forest - Cheshire

18th June 2022: Stadiwm Eirias- Colwyn Bay

19th June 2022: Kenwood House (Heritage Live) -London

21st June 2022: The Piece Hall - Halifax

22nd June 2022: Bristol Sounds - Bristol Harbourside

25th June 2022: Glastonbury Festival, Glastonbury

READ MORE - QUIZ: Who said it: Noel or Liam Gallagher?