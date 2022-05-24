Noel Gallagher accidentally headbutted by Man City player's dad during Premier League celebrations

Noel Gallagher was accidentally headbutted on Sunday night. Picture: Press/Mitch Ikeda

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker was left needing stitches after accidentally butting heads with with Rúben Dias' father.

Noel Gallagher has revealed how he needed stitches after being accidentally colliding with Rúben Dias’ father during Man City's title win on Sunday 22nd May.

The former Oasis rocker is a life-long City fan and is often seen down at Etihad Stadium during big fixtures. This weekend was no different as Gallagher was seen watching his beloved team come back from 2-0 behind in five minutes to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and win the Premier League.

Now, the rocker has revealed he may have got a little too excited during the celebrations and had to get stitches after accidentally head-butting a proud father of one of the players.

Speaking to TalkSPORT the morning after, he revealed the “absolute bedlam,” which broke out when German midfielder Ilkay Gündoğan scored the winning goal.

“As the third goal goes in, right, there is absolute bedlam," recalled the Holy Mountain singer. "As you can imagine, in the stadium where we sit, Rúben Dias’s family are in the box, a couple of boxes up.“So I’m jumping around like an idiot, passing my 11-year-old son around like the Premier League trophy, everyone is lifting him up, and I turn around and Rúben Dias’ dad runs straight into me – headbutts me while I’m on the floor covered in blood.”

Gallagher continued: "I don’t see the last two minutes – I’ve got to get taken down by the St John Ambulance and had to get stitched up. I’ve got stitches in my top lip, I’ve got two black eyes. As I’m going down the corridor, Pep’s running up crying and we kind of hug each other and he says, ‘What’s up with your face?'

He added: “If you’ve seen me today, I look like I’ve just arrived home from the ’80s, from Elland Road. I look like I’ve had my head smashed in. It’s unbelievable. A lot of City fans are asking, ‘You alright? What’s happened?’ and I said, ‘You’ll never guess’."

Despite Gallagher's rather dramatic injury, he admitted that Dias' father had “not a mark on him".

“He’s a big bear of a man," he said. "He almost knocked my teeth out. But as days go at the Etihad, that’s got to be up there with the best.”

Noel Gallagher has often talked about his obsession of Manchester City and praised their manager Pep Guardiola.

Speaking to Radio X back in 2019, he said: "The funny thing about some footballers is when you see them they don't want to talk about football, they're not really interested.

"Pep on the other hand will talk to you about it, what he thinks is gonna happen and it's amazing".

He concluded: "He's a dude man. He's proper dude".

