Noel Gallagher impersonated David Bowie on new music

Noel Gallagher has been "impersonating" David Bowie on new music. Picture: 1. Mitch Ikeda/Press 2. Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty

The former Oasis rocker has revealed how some of the songs on his upcoming album sound "Bowie-esque" and "Stones-y".

Noel Gallagher impersonated David Bowie to help write some of his new tunes.



The former Oasis has revealed some of his new tracks sound “Bowie-esque” and Stones-y and he imitated the music icons to try and get the songs completed.

According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Gallagher explained: “To get the song out of myself, like on Pretty Boy, it’s like, this sounds like Bowie.

"I’d sit up late at night doing the voice, [thinking] ‘If this song sounds like David Bowie, then I’m going to sing it like David Bowie until I’ve written it’.”

