Noel Gallagher, Ian Brown and Travis for Bingley Festival 2023

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker, The Stone Roses legend and the Scottish band will top the bill at the event. Find out who's joining them and how to buy tickets.

Noel Gallagher, Ian Brown and Travis are set to headline Bingley Festival this year.

The former Oasis rocker will open the festival with a bill-topping set on the Friday of the Yorkshire event, which takes place on 4th, 5th and 6th August 2023.

Former Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown will take to the stage on the Saturday night of the festival, playing hits from across his solo career as well as Stone Roses anthems.

Travis will bring the event to a close, with a headline set on Sunday night.

They’ll be joined on the bill by the likes of Razorlight, Kate Nash, Jake Bugg, The Cribs, James Bay and more.

Who's headlining Bingley Festival 2023?

When do tickets for Bingley Festival 2023 go on sale?

Tickets for Bingley Festival go live from Friday 24th March at 10am. Organisers urge music fans to purchase tickets quickly to avoid disappointment as they anticipate a sell out year.

Ian Brown is among the headliners at Bingley Festival 2023. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Who's on the Bingley Festival 2023 line-up?

See the Bingley Festival lineup and day splits so far:

FRIDAY:

NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS

JAKE BUGG

KATE NASH

AFFLECKS PALACE

SOMEBODY’S CHILD

DEAD PONY

LIZZIE ESAU

BALTIC

KAY GREYSON

LUKE ROYALTY

SATURDAY:

IAN BROWN

RAZORLIGHT

THE CRIBS

LITTLE MAN TATE

SLEEPER

THE LANCASHIRE HOTPOTS

JEALOUS NOSTRIL

CORELLA

KING NO-ONE

LIAM FENDER

ABBIE OZARD

GIRLBAND

TRAMPOLENE

DEA MATRONA

SUNDAY:

TRAVIS

JAMES BAY

THE ZUTONS

NEW MODEL ARMY

LOTTERY WINNERS

HANNAH GRAE

VICTOR RAY

EVERLY PREGNANT BROTHERS

THE BOO RADLEYS

HI SIENNA

BERRIES

