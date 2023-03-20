Noel Gallagher, Ian Brown and Travis for Bingley Festival 2023
20 March 2023, 13:57
The former Oasis rocker, The Stone Roses legend and the Scottish band will top the bill at the event. Find out who's joining them and how to buy tickets.
Noel Gallagher, Ian Brown and Travis are set to headline Bingley Festival this year.
The former Oasis rocker will open the festival with a bill-topping set on the Friday of the Yorkshire event, which takes place on 4th, 5th and 6th August 2023.
Former Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown will take to the stage on the Saturday night of the festival, playing hits from across his solo career as well as Stone Roses anthems.
Travis will bring the event to a close, with a headline set on Sunday night.
They’ll be joined on the bill by the likes of Razorlight, Kate Nash, Jake Bugg, The Cribs, James Bay and more.
Find out who's joined them and how to buy tickets.
READ MORE: Wet Leg, Arctic Monkeys and Liam & Noel Gallagher among the stars nominated for the Global Awards 2023
Who's headlining Bingley Festival 2023?
Noel Gallagher, Ian Brown and Travis will headline Bingley Festival 2023. The former Oasis rocker will kick off the festival with a bill-topping set on Friday 4th August. Ian Brown will take to the stage on Saturday 5th August and Travis will close the festival on Sunday 6th August.
When do tickets for Bingley Festival 2023 go on sale?
Tickets for Bingley Festival go live from Friday 24th March at 10am. Organisers urge music fans to purchase tickets quickly to avoid disappointment as they anticipate a sell out year.
READ MORE: Ian Brown and Happy Mondays to play new Live At The Big Top event
Who's on the Bingley Festival 2023 line-up?
See the Bingley Festival lineup and day splits so far:
FRIDAY:
NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS
JAKE BUGG
KATE NASH
AFFLECKS PALACE
SOMEBODY’S CHILD
DEAD PONY
LIZZIE ESAU
BALTIC
KAY GREYSON
LUKE ROYALTY
SATURDAY:
IAN BROWN
RAZORLIGHT
THE CRIBS
LITTLE MAN TATE
SLEEPER
THE LANCASHIRE HOTPOTS
JEALOUS NOSTRIL
CORELLA
KING NO-ONE
LIAM FENDER
ABBIE OZARD
GIRLBAND
TRAMPOLENE
DEA MATRONA
SUNDAY:
TRAVIS
JAMES BAY
THE ZUTONS
NEW MODEL ARMY
LOTTERY WINNERS
HANNAH GRAE
VICTOR RAY
EVERLY PREGNANT BROTHERS
THE BOO RADLEYS
HI SIENNA
BERRIES
READ MORE: Liam Gallagher defends Ian Brown solo tour without live band: "He’s never embarrassing he’s the king"