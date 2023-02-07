Ian Brown and Happy Mondays to play new Live At The Big Top event

Happy Mondays and Ian Brown will play the new event
Happy Mondays and Ian Brown will play the new event. Picture: Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty

Neighbourhood Weekender have announced a special show which takes place the same weekend as the festival.

Ian Brown and Happy Mondays are to appear on the same bill together for the first time at a special show in Warrington in May.

Live At The Big Top will take place under the tent at Victoria Park on Friday 26th May - which the park's annual event, Neighbourhood Weekender.

Also on the big will be Liverpool legends Cast, and Welsh newcomers CVC.

Tickets for Live At The Big Top will go on sale at 9.30am on Friday 10th February here

Neighbourhood Weekender takes place on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th May at Victoria Park, with headliners Pulp, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott and The Kooks.

The weekend will also see the likes of The Wombats, Self Esteem, Jamie Webster, Ocean Colour Scene and Sea Girls perform.

Tickets for Neighbourhood Weekender are on sale now, available HERE.

