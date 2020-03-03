Noel Gallagher hits back "AGAIN" at brother Liam's Oasis reunion claims

The former Oasis rocker has denied his estranged brother's claims they've been offered any money to revive the Manchester band.

Noel Gallagher has addressed his brother Liam's claims once again that an Oasis reunion is coming soon.

The former Manchester rocker took to Twitter to hit back at recent reports that there have been offers "booted around" to reunite the band.

Taking to Twitter, the 52 year-old singer said: "So..just while I'm in between having my nails done and taking my regular elocution lessons I'd like to point out AGAIN that I'm not aware of any offer for any amount of money to reform the legendary rock'n'folk outfit Oasis."

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer added: "I think someone has still someone else's tunes to promote so that's maybe what's causing the confusion. Although-sadly-it is true that there are almost 11 tickets left for my upcoming shows in MCR. Don't worry folks only 13 more years left now before I retire."

Noel's latest tweets come in response to Liam's interview with NME, in which he said an offer had been talked about over the last few weeks.

He revealed: "It is gonna happen, believe you me - it's gonna happen very f***ing soon because he's greedy and he loves money and he knows that it's got to happen soon or it won't happen."

The Wall of Glass singer, who clarified that there wasn't a specific offer on the table, said: "It’s not been put on the table; it’s just been booted around".

The interview also saw Liam reveal why he doesn't like going to watch Man City F.C. at The Etihad.

Like his brother, the former Oasis frontman is a life-long City fan, but isn't as keen on their most recent home ground.

"I don’t go and watch them anymore. I don’t really like the Etihad," he told the outlet. "I don’t dig it man, it’s like going and watching the fucking opera".

The Once singer explained: "The last time I seen City I got told to be quiet by some fucking doughnut who was too busy looking at his menu. I was jumping up and down and he went, ‘Can you be f***ing quiet?’ It must have been interfering, like messing with his brain; he didn’t know whether to have the prawns or the fucking caviar."

However, his brother Noel, doesn't seem to have that problem, going to watch his team there regularly and even celebrating their wins in the locker room!

