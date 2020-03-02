Liam Gallagher sends "love n light" to Liverpool band The Kairos after members were harmed in stabbing

2 March 2020, 14:39 | Updated: 2 March 2020, 15:06

Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

The former Oasis rocker is among those showing support to Tom and Lewis from The Kairos, who were harmed during a stabbing in the city centre.

Liam Gallagher has sent well wishes to a young Liverpool band The Kairos after reports that two of their members were stabbed on Sunday (1 March)

The band - who are comprised of guitarist and vocalist Tom Dempsey, guitarist Lewis Chambers, bassist Owen Forrester on and drummer Sam Bradley - hit the headlines after it was reported that Tom and Lewis were caught in a stabbing in Liverpool city centre.

The former Oasis rocker took to Twitter to write: "Sending love n light to Tom and Lewis from The Kairos thinking of you both LG x".

As the Liverpool Echo reports, emergency services were called to Liverpool city centre around 4am following reports of a fight, where two 19-year-old boys were injured, one of them critically after suffering a stab wound to his chest.

According to the outlet, the second teen suffered a cut to his face.

Support has continued to pour in for the Merseyside band, with many sharing their music on social media.

Ade Dempsey, who appears to be a relative of their frontman, thanked the Manchester rocker for his tweet writing: "@liamgallagher ❤️thank you so much for the message xxxxx @Tom_Dempsey14 @TheKairos1".

It's not the first time Liam Gallagher has spoken out publicly about stabbings, calling the epidemic "outrageous" and previously slamming the London Mayor over the statistics.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher speaks out against knife crime, calls stabbings "outrageous" and "sad as f***"

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please use the helplines below to find out more information and advice on knife crime

CRIMESTOPPERS

crimestoppers-uk.org

Victim Support

Victim Supportline: 08 08 16 89 111

victimsupport.org.uk

Knife Crimes.Org

knifecrimes.org

Support After Murder and Manslaughter

samm.org.uk

The Ben Kinsella Trust

benkinsella.org.uk

Latest Videos

James' girlfriend Chelsea fake proposes to him FIVE times last weekend

VIDEO: James' girlfriend Chelsea proposed to him FIVE times on Leap Day

The Chris Moyles Show

Man City's Benjamin Mendy with Noel Gallagher in the Man City dressing room following their 2-1 Victory against Aston Villa

VIDEO: Noel Gallagher sings Wonderwall with Man City's Ben Mendy in Wembley dressing room

Noel Gallagher

Sam and Matt take on the chicken wings challenge on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Sam and Matt take on the chicken wings challenge

The Chris Moyles Show

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Kelly Jones of Stereophonics performs at O2 Kentish Town Forum on January 21, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images for Bauer Media)

Why Stereophonics are one of Britain’s greatest live bands

Stereophonics

Liam Gallagher Songs

Liam Gallagher Latest

See more Liam Gallagher Latest

Oasis band members Liam and Noel Gallagher at a press conference to announce the departure of the band's two founding member Guigsy and Bonehead. august 1999

Where did Oasis get the title Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants from?

Oasis

Liam Gallagher plays Austria in February 2020

Why Liam Gallagher doesn't like watching Man City at the Etihad

Liam Gallagher says Oasis reunion will happen 'very soon'

Molly Moorish and her dad and former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher

Molly Moorish asks Oasis dad Liam Gallagher for "boy advice"

Molly Moorish and former Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher

Molly Moorish reveals she's not in contact with Oasis uncle Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher