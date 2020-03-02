Liam Gallagher sends "love n light" to Liverpool band The Kairos after members were harmed in stabbing

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

The former Oasis rocker is among those showing support to Tom and Lewis from The Kairos, who were harmed during a stabbing in the city centre.

Liam Gallagher has sent well wishes to a young Liverpool band The Kairos after reports that two of their members were stabbed on Sunday (1 March)

The band - who are comprised of guitarist and vocalist Tom Dempsey, guitarist Lewis Chambers, bassist Owen Forrester on and drummer Sam Bradley - hit the headlines after it was reported that Tom and Lewis were caught in a stabbing in Liverpool city centre.

The former Oasis rocker took to Twitter to write: "Sending love n light to Tom and Lewis from The Kairos thinking of you both LG x".

Sending love n light to Tom and Lewis from The Kairos thinking of you both LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 1, 2020

As the Liverpool Echo reports, emergency services were called to Liverpool city centre around 4am following reports of a fight, where two 19-year-old boys were injured, one of them critically after suffering a stab wound to his chest.

According to the outlet, the second teen suffered a cut to his face.

Support has continued to pour in for the Merseyside band, with many sharing their music on social media.

Ade Dempsey, who appears to be a relative of their frontman, thanked the Manchester rocker for his tweet writing: "@liamgallagher ❤️thank you so much for the message xxxxx @Tom_Dempsey14 @TheKairos1".

It's not the first time Liam Gallagher has spoken out publicly about stabbings, calling the epidemic "outrageous" and previously slamming the London Mayor over the statistics.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher speaks out against knife crime, calls stabbings "outrageous" and "sad as f***"

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please use the helplines below to find out more information and advice on knife crime

CRIMESTOPPERS

crimestoppers-uk.org

Victim Support

Victim Supportline: 08 08 16 89 111

victimsupport.org.uk

Knife Crimes.Org

knifecrimes.org

Support After Murder and Manslaughter

samm.org.uk

The Ben Kinsella Trust

benkinsella.org.uk