Noel Gallagher hints at "reconciliation" with estranged brother Liam

The former Oasis rocker has reflected on his family dynamic in a new interview and said he thinks reconciliation can be good.

Noel Gallagher has hinted at a possible "reconciliation" with his brother Liam in the future.

The former Oasis guitarist and songwriter has been at war with his youngest sibling and former bandmate since the Manchester band split in 2009, but has talked about how nobody's family is perfect.

Speaking in an interview with The Sunday Times, the Wandering Star singer revealed: "Our family has never been close.

"I don't know one person, one single person, in my life who is living in the perfect family. Not one."

The This Is The Place singer then mused: "Reconciliation is a good thing."

Despite Noel's recent reflective mood, his previous statements suggest he won't be reuniting with his brother anytime soon.

When it was muted in an interview that Liam was quick to speak "kindly" of him, Noel interjected: "Can I stop you there? That doesn't mean shit to me.

"Because he's on fucking Twitter right now, saying the exact opposite."

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer added: "If he's in here, on camera, playing to the gallery, fine, good.

"Actually, when it fucking matters, when he's abusing my wife and my kids, it's like no no no no no, you don't get to fucking do both, do you know what I mean?

"Either be a c**t and own it, right, or don't be a c**t."The Manchester rocker concluded: "When I eventually see him, he'll realise it's not fucking banter."

By all accounts, Liam seems to have mixed feelings about his brother too, lashing out at him for calling young Oasis fans "pricks".

Taking to Twitter he wrote: "For someone who honestly - and I mean HONESTLY - thinks he’s the Paul McCartney of his generation... is seriously deluded. Imagine Macca saying all new Beatle fans are pricks.

"Sorry rkid, you need more than a year off. You are an embarrassment to the family."

The tweet was in response to comments Noel made to Guitar.com when talking about taking a year off.

"I just need to get away from it for a bit," he told the outlet. So I don't think I'll start to make an album seriously 'til 2021.

"The thing is, there's a generation now, between 15 and 18 years old, that have just got into the Oasis thing. They've never heard most of what I've done, that's for sure.

"But really, they have no idea what was going on before. So for those little pricks, I'll take great pleasure in ruining their days."

