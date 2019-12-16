Liam Gallagher slates brother Noel's comments on new Oasis fans

Noel Gallagher is interviewed before the match during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium. Picture: Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

The High Flying Birds man has also revealed he's going to "try and take 2020 off".

Liam Gallagher has hit out at his brother - again - after his sibling jokingly branded new Oasis fans "little pr**ks".

Noel has announced that aside from a new EP and a few live dates, he's going to take it easy in 2020.

He told Guitar.com: "I just need to get away from it for a bit. So I don't think I'll start to make an album seriously 'til 2021.

"The thing is, there's a generation now, between 15 and 18 years old, that have just got into the Oasis thing. They've never heard most of what I've done, that's for sure.

"But really, they have no idea what was going on before. So for those little pr**ks, I'll take great pleasure in ruining their days."

Liam Gallagher Performs At The O2 Arena, London, November 2019. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images

The comments outraged brother Liam, who tweeted: "For someone who honestly - and I mean HONESTLY - thinks he’s the Paul McCartney of his generation... is seriously deluded. Imagine Macca saying all new Beatle fans are pr**ks.

"Sorry rkid, you need more than a year off. You are an embarrassment to the family."

For someone who honestly and I mean HONESTLY thinks he’s the Paul McCartney of his generation is seriously deluded imagine Macca saying all new Beatle fans are pricks sorry rkid you need more than a year off you are an embarrassment to the family LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Liam has told a follower on Twitter that he's "heard" his brother wants to meet up, He pondered: "Wonder what he wants... maybe he wants to apologise and beg me to let him start up Oasis again."

I’ve heard he wants to meet up wonder what he wants maybe he wants to apologise and beg me to let him start up oasis again thoughts anyone — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 16, 2019

Noel has just wrapped up some tour dates in Australia supporting U2, while Liam has begun his own tour down under.

Noel explained: "Apart from the odd festival date next summer, I think I'm going to try to take 2020 off.

"Now, that being said, my missus may have something to say about that. Plus, I've got a load of songs, they've just got to be knocked into shape.

"On the way down to meet you I was working on them on my iPad, making another list. I have a list of things - 'I must do that' - but actually, once the Christmas EP is out of the way, I'm going to take a step back."

The next Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds EP will be Blue Moon Rising, due in March.

18 June Thetford Forest, Suffolk

19 June Cannock Chase, Staffordshire

21 June Kenwood House, London

24 June Bristol Sounds

26 June Sherwood Pines, Nottinghamshire