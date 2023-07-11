Noel Gallagher's New York gig evacuated due to "bomb threat"

Noel Gallagher's set was cancelled on Saturday 8th July. Picture: Press/ Sharon Latham

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker's show at Saratoga Performing Arts Center was halted after Garbage and Metric had performed out of "caution".

Noel Gallagher's New York gig was evacuated before he took to the stage due to a "bomb threat".

Fans fled the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Saturday night (8th July) after Garbage and Metric had performed "out of an abundance of caution".

A message on the screens at the concert reportedly read: “ATTENTION! At this time, we will need to evacuate the venue. We ask that you calmly proceed to the nearest EXIT. Please follow directions of staff and police officers. For the safety of everyone, please do NOT rush or push. Thank you for your cooperation.”

It was later confirmed by New York State Park Police that they were investigating the incident as a potential "terrorist threat".

They announced on Facebook: “Out of an abundance of caution, the concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center was suspended at 9:40 pm and concert attendees were evacuated without incident.

“K9s completed a sweep of the venue after the crowd exited, with negative results.”

Update: It was a bomb threat, per NYS Park Police. pic.twitter.com/mj5fcTEaT7 — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) July 9, 2023

Noel Gallagher has yet to comment on the news, but Garbage took to their Instagram to share their concern following the events.

They wrote: "We have no idea what happened tonight. We were just all evacuated and we were concerned for everyone !!! I’m sorry we have no real information . We were just told there was an emergency evacuation!!!!"

We have no idea what happened tonight. We were just all evacuated and we were concerned for everyone !!!

I’m sorry we have no real information . We were just told there was an emergency evacuation!!!! — Garbage (@garbage) July 9, 2023

It's not the first time a gig has had to be cancelled on the rockers' joint US tour.

Last month saw Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' date at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, Wisconsin, axed due to public health advice.

Thick smoke from Canadian wildfires had been pouring into the US coast, causing hazardous levels of pollution in cities including Detroit, Chicago and New York.

Based on the Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Air Quality Advisory in Madison for Wednesday June 28th, the Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage concert at @Breese_Stevens Field originally scheduled for this evening has been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/cWAE9xsczo — FPC Live (@FPCLiveMusic) June 28, 2023

