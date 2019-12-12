Noel Gallagher reveals the last thing George Michael ever said to him

The former Oasis rocker has shared his last memory of the late icon in a special interview with Matt Morgan.

Noel Gallagher has shared his last memory of George Michael.

The former Oasis rocker has opened up about the last encounter he had with the Careless Whisper singer, who sadly passed away on Christmas Day 2016.

In a special interview with Matt Morgan, when asked what the last thing George Michael ever said to him was, the Wandering Star singer replied: "I was at a party at his house one night, and there was a lot of stuff going on in the back garden, and we were in this room with a DJ playing.

"There was a few of us in there and for some reason everybody kind of... one by one... left, and I was left behind this big fucking oak door."

He continued: "And I was just about to leave and George came in. He didn't see me. I was behind the door and he came in because someone was playing one of his tunes... and George came in dancing like George Michael."

He concluded: "The last thing he would have said to me was, 'see ya later mate'".

Watch our clip of the moment above, courtesy of Noel Gallagher's YouTube channel.

Noel Gallagher and George Michael. Picture: Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty Images & Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Asked if he felt sad about losing the singer, he said: "Yes, good guy. Actually on the day that he died, we were on holiday and [my wife] - Sara is a HUGE fan. When push comes to shove, he - is for her - 'it' and she wept uncontrollably all day.

"She was fucking in a mess."

Watch the first part of their Questions Time interview here:

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds to play Forest Live 2020 dates

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher on feud with brother Liam: "It's not f***ing banter"