Noel Gallagher has been approached about about a musical on Oasis and his life

Noel Gallagher reveals he's been asked about musicals on his life. Picture: Press/Matt Crockett

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker says the idea has been "floated" to him on more than one occasion and he believes it is inevitable.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noel Gallagher has revealed he was approached about a musical solely about himself.

The former Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter has previously revealed that it's likely an Oasis musical will one day come to light, but he's also suggested he's been pitched one about himself.

"The idea of a musical has been floated to me on more than one occasion," he told Matt Morgan.

“An Oasis musical and one about me. Somebody had an idea of like a Noel Gallagher one called Everybody Is On The Run and then there was an idea for an Oasis one.”

He added: "The musical! People have been on to me about that for the last 10 years. And funnily enough 'Live Forever' is always the title.

"I spoke to an English guy who works on Broadway who knows about these things and he was like saying, 'Your journey from rags to riches'. And I was like, 'Do you have to make it so Dickensian? I never wore any rags'. People do love that sh*t, I know. It's inevitable it will happen one day. I will go and see it once."

READ MORE: Aitch offers Liam Gallagher £7 million to feature on his album

The Ballad of The Mighty I singer - who shares daughter Anais, 21, with ex-wife Meg Matthews, and sons Donovan, 14, and Sonny, 11, with current spouse Sara MacDonald - discussed his solo career, which is as old as his youngest son.

He said: "My solo career is 10 years old, which is the same age as my son.

"I would have to say I am most proud of my son, as they both give me an extraordinary amount of joy. I have to say my son."

He joked: “I really mean my career, but I am going to have to say my son."

“I am not proud of what I do as I expect it to be great and I move on to the next thing," explained the Manchester rocker.

“I don’t stand there saying: ‘Isn’t this wonderful?’”

Since Oasis split in 2009, both Noel and Liam, 49, have gone on to have successful solo careers, with the latter gearing up to release his third solo effort, C'mon You Know, in May 2022.

Though the brothers rarely have many kind words to say to each other, Noel did admit his brother has a very successful solo career.

Talking to Chris Evans in an interview on his podcast How to Wow, Noel said: "He’s doing massive gigs, he’s selling more records than I am and he’s selling more tickets than I am, if you can believe that."

He added: "So he’s doing his thing and I’m doing mine and we’re both pretty happy doing that at the moment."

However, Noel suggested his brother owes his career more to looking back rather than looking forward and satisfying nostalgic Oasis fans, while he creates new and different music.

"Liam’s doing his thing, he’s responsible for the legacy being what it is," he explained. "He’s keeping the flame alive and all that and good for him."