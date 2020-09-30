Noel Gallagher doesn't know "what the f***" Champagne Supernova means

Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press/ Sharon Latham

The former Oasis rocker has admitted he doesn't really understand the lines he wrote to the iconic song.

The Oasis rocker has taken part in an interview with SiriusXM as part of the celebrations to mark 25 years of the band's second studio album (Whats' The Story) Morning Glory? where he admitted he doesn't really have a rhyme or reason behind one of its most memorable lyrics.

"I was on my last tour and I was playing Champagne Supernova, he recalled. "That song is so long, and I often find myself drifting off enjoying the song and thinking, ‘What f***ng does it mean?’

“You know, ‘Walking down the hall faster than a cannonball' — What the f*** is all that about? And I should know, ’cause I wrote it, and I haven’t got a clue."

He added: "It still appeals to young people and it's gone through three or four generations now."

Despite not being able to decipher his own lyrics a quarter of a century on, the Ballad of the Mighty I singer did remark on how universal the anthem still appears to remain.

“It was somewhere in the north of England that I happened to glance up at the crowd,” he continued.

"It was just a sea of teenagers, all young lads, all with their tops off on each other’s shoulders, singing the words of a nonsensical song by a band that were broke up when…well, they were two years old when the band fucking broke up.

"So I think to myself sometimes, you know, ‘That’s what it means.’"

Noel might be waxing lyrical about some of the biggest hits from the seminal album, but one person who probably won't be listening is his brother.

Taking to Twitter after seeing the trailer for Return To Rockfield - in which Noel revisits the famous Welsh studios to discuss the making of the album, he wrote: "The thing is rite it’s a sad existence to think it’s all about you breaks my heart".

The thing is rite it’s a sad existence to think it’s all about you breaks my heart — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2020

When a fan commented that at least his brother and former bandmate recognises his iconic voice, he replied: "Without that voice he'd still be ironing Clint boons knickers".

Without that voice he’d still be ironing Clint boons knickers — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2020

The Manchester band's second studio album was released on 2 October 1995, spawning anthems such as Roll with It, Wonderwall, Don't Look Back in Anger, Morning Glory and Champagne Supernova.

