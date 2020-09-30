Liam Gallagher: Noel would still be ironing knickers if it wasn't for my voice

Oasis' Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher In Japan in 1994. Picture: Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

The former Oasis frontman has hit out at his estranged brother's new Return To Rockfield interview to celebrate (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

Liam Gallagher has hit out at his brother Noel's forthcoming interview at Rockfield Studios.

The former Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter is set to feature in Return To Rockfield, which will see him visit the Welsh studios to mark 25 years of the band's (What's The Story) Morning Glory? album.

Replying to the trailer, which was posted from the official Oasis account, the Wall Of Glass singer wrote: "The thing is rite it’s a sad existence to think it’s all about you breaks my heart".

The thing is rite it’s a sad existence to think it’s all about you breaks my heart — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2020

When a fan commented that at least his brother and former bandmate recognises his iconic voice, he replied: "Without that voice he'd still be ironing Clint boons knickers".

Without that voice he’d still be ironing Clint boons knickers — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2020

Liam is referring to the fact that Noel started out his music career as a roadie for Inspiral Carpets - in which Clint Boon featured.

Asked by another follower if he was asked by anyone to be involved in the anniversary plans for the album, he replied: "Did they f*** there trying to re write history arsed there proper naff c***s they make Coldplay look like HAWKWIND".

Did they fuck there trying to re write history arsed there proper naff cunts they make Coldplay look like HAWKWIND — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2020

Noel Gallagher's special interview will air on the eve of the album's anniversary on 1 October, while 2 October will see the album played out on YouTube with a special singalong event from 6pm BST.

Radio X are set to mark 25 years since the release of seminal album with a day of celebrations.

The Manchester band's second studio album was released on 2 October 1995, spawning anthems such as Roll with It, Wonderwall, Don't Look Back in Anger, Morning Glory and Champagne Supernova.

