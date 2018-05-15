Noel Gallagher Isn't Sure About Arctic Monkeys' New Album
15 May 2018, 19:30
Watch the Holy Mountain singer tell Radio X's Gordon Smart what he makes of the band's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino LP.
Noel Gallagher has revealed he's listened to Arctic Monkeys' new album, but doesn't "know what to make of it".
Speaking to Gordon Smart ahead of his intimate Radio X gig at Watford Colosseum last night, the Oasis songsmith suggested the band's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album lacked choruses.
Asked about what he thinks of Alex Turner and co's sixth studio album, he replied: "Do you know what? I've just been listening to it in the car today on the way here... And I don't know what to make of it."
When the Radio X DJ said the record might not be what you expect from the band, the Holy Mountain rocker quipped: "No, you'd expect a few choruses. [It] hasn't got any of them".
Noel Gallagher went onto play a career-spanning setlist, which included Oasis favourites and tracks from throughout his solo career.
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds opened with the triumphant Who Built The Moon? opener Fort Knox, before launching into the album's lead single Holy Mountain.
Watch it here:
Don't Look Back In Anger - which Noel refers to as his "Hey Jude" - was a standout moment of the show, with crowds singing the 1995 single, which has since become an anthem of defiance after the Manchester Arena attacks last year:
Despite plenty of banter between Noel and the crowd, the rocker chose to end his electric set with positivity, playing his cover of The Beatles' All You Need Is Love while supported by his expanded band.
Watch their rendition of the classic track in our video below:
See Noel Gallagher's full setlist here:
Fort Knox
Holy Mountain
Keep On Reaching
Beautiful World
Heat Of The Moment
Riverman
Ballad Of The Mighty I
If I Had A Gun
Dream OnLittle By Little
Importance Of Being Idle
If Love Is Th Law
Dead In The Water
Careful What You Wish For
She Taught Me How To Fly
Half the World AwayWonderwall
What A Life!
Encore:
The Right Stuff
Go Let It Out
Don’t Look Back In Anger
All You Need Is Love