Noel Gallagher Isn't Sure About Arctic Monkeys' New Album

Noel Gallagher and Alex Turner. Picture: Gallagher: Matt Crossick, Turner: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Firefly Music Festival

Watch the Holy Mountain singer tell Radio X's Gordon Smart what he makes of the band's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino LP.

Noel Gallagher has revealed he's listened to Arctic Monkeys' new album, but doesn't "know what to make of it".

Speaking to Gordon Smart ahead of his intimate Radio X gig at Watford Colosseum last night, the Oasis songsmith suggested the band's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album lacked choruses.

Asked about what he thinks of Alex Turner and co's sixth studio album, he replied: "Do you know what? I've just been listening to it in the car today on the way here... And I don't know what to make of it."

When the Radio X DJ said the record might not be what you expect from the band, the Holy Mountain rocker quipped: "No, you'd expect a few choruses. [It] hasn't got any of them".

Noel Gallagher went onto play a career-spanning setlist, which included Oasis favourites and tracks from throughout his solo career.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds opened with the triumphant Who Built The Moon? opener Fort Knox, before launching into the album's lead single Holy Mountain.

Watch it here:

Don't Look Back In Anger - which Noel refers to as his "Hey Jude" - was a standout moment of the show, with crowds singing the 1995 single, which has since become an anthem of defiance after the Manchester Arena attacks last year:

Despite plenty of banter between Noel and the crowd, the rocker chose to end his electric set with positivity, playing his cover of The Beatles' All You Need Is Love while supported by his expanded band.

Watch their rendition of the classic track in our video below:

See Noel Gallagher's full setlist here:

Fort Knox

Holy Mountain

Keep On Reaching

Beautiful World

Heat Of The Moment

Riverman

Ballad Of The Mighty I

If I Had A Gun

Dream OnLittle By Little

Importance Of Being Idle

If Love Is Th Law

Dead In The Water

Careful What You Wish For

She Taught Me How To Fly

Half the World AwayWonderwall

What A Life!

Encore:

The Right Stuff

Go Let It Out

Don’t Look Back In Anger

All You Need Is Love