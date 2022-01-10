Noel Gallagher performs David Bowie's Valentine's Day

Noel Gallagher covers David Bowie's Valentine's Day. Picture: 1. Larry Busacca/WireImage/Getty 2. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker covered The Next Day track as part of a special livestream to celebrate what would have been Bowie's birthday.

Noel Gallagher has covered David Bowie's Valentine's Day.

The former Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter helped pay tribute to the late icon by performing the single, which is taken from Bowie's 2013 album, The Next Day.

The performance was part of a special livestream concert to mark what would have been the Ziggy Stardust legend's 75th Birthday.

Watch him in a clip shared by Mainly Oasis below:

The special online celebration also featured the likes of Ricky Gervais, Gary Oldman, Simon Le Bon and John Taylor from Duran Duran, Evan Rachel Wood, Def Leppard and more.

It's no surprise that Gallagher performed the track, having praised the song and Bowie's The Next Day album the past.

David Bowie passed away on 10th January 2016 - just two days after his 69th Birthday, when he released his Blackstar album.

The making of the record was shrouded in secret, with all the musicians involved asked to sign non disclosure agreements.

Bowie's longtime friend and collaborator Tony Visconti produced the record and called it Bowie's "parting gift to his fans".

On what would have been his birthday this year, his widow Iman shared a photo of the pair hugging, with the caption: "January 8th Eternal Memories #BowieForever".

Bowie's family dog Max - who also had two different coloured eyes - sadly died last year, with the rock star's daughter Lexi taking to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about their beloved pet dog.

She wrote on her Instagram: "Maxipoo, the best boy a girl could ask for. Thank you for making me smile these past 14 years. I miss your love and hugs, you will be missed. Rest peacefully darling".

