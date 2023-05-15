Noel Gallagher calls Brexit a “f***ing absolute unmitigated disaster"

Noel Gallagher has talked about the effects of Brexit. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has talked about the EU referendum and the changes he's witnessed on the outskirts of Manchester.

Noel Gallagher has dubbed Brexit a "disaster"

Speaking to the Big Issue the High Flying Birds singer and former Oasis guitarist has lamented over the effects of the 2016 EU referendum and shared his concerns for young where he grew up.

"In the outskirts of Manchester, where I was born, everything is boarded up,” explained Gallagher. "I feel sorry for young people growing up in this country now, Brexit has been a fucking absolute unmitigated disaster.

"And it will be a living nightmare until some politician has the balls to put a referendum in a manifesto and run on it and go back into the EU. Nothing works in this country anymore. Politics doesn’t work. Social Services doesn’t work."

"Politics has come to a f***ing dead end," added the Council Skies singer. I don’t understand what any of them stand for any more. The Tories are going to run this country into the ground and then pass it over to Labour and say fucking good luck with that."

Noel also spoke about the continued popularity of Oasis amongst teenagers, which he attributed to the lack of any working class musicians who speak for them.

“No one’s come along to speak for them about their lives and their culture and where they’re going next,” lamented the Don't Look Back In Anger singer shared.

Noel Gallagher on his new album Council Skies and more

Gallagher may be resolute on his thoughts about Brexit, but back in 2019 he thought those who took part in the vote should stop complaining about the result not going the way they wanted.

Though admitting to not voting himself, Noel told The Manchester Evening News: "There's only f***ing one thing worse than a fool who voted for Brexit. That's the rise of the c*** trying to get the vote overturned."

"You take part in a democratic f***ing process - if you don't like the outcome, go to North Korea", he went on. "I sat the day of Brexit and thought: 'I can't be arsed going to the polling station, who the f*** would vote to leave Europe? It's a nonsensical f***ing idea'. And you wake up the next day and think: 'F***ing hell, s***.'

"But the thing that is taking place after that is frankly a disgrace. It's a disgrace when you see people trying to get that vote overturned. Because that's fascism. Straight up. Pure and simple."Flying in the face of democracy, no matter what, because you don't like what f***ing happened."

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ new album Council Skies is released on June 2 via Sour Mash Records.

