Dave Grohl: Hatred from Nirvana fans spurred me on with Foo Fighters

The Foos frontman has revealed how early negativity from fans of the Kurt Cobain-fronted band motivated him to make Foo Fighters a success.

Dave Grohl was inspired to make Foo Fighters a success by the hate he got from Nirvana fans.

The 51-year-old rocker has recalled some of the negative feedback he had when forming the band after the dissolution of the iconic grunge band, caused by Kurt Cobain's death in 1994.

Speaking in the latest issue of Mojo magazine, he revealed some of the things fans would say, recalling: "They were like, 'How dare you be in a band again? Your music is f***ing s**t and that was a real band and you're not.'

"It's like, 'You really think that's gonna stop me? It only makes me wanna f***ing do it more, y'know. So, you can keep it coming if you want but I don't give a f**k."

READ MORE: What does Dave Grohl whisper in Everlong by Foo Fighters?

Dave Grohl in 2020. Picture: Getty

READ MORE: Why Learn To Fly is Foo Fighters' most uplifting song

Remembering the first ever Foo Fighters gig in a squat in Seattle, he said: "Honestly, still to this day I have a disconnect between Nirvana and the Foo Fighters. I don't connect the two. So I never worried about the expectation. But, still, I was f***ing terrified, in someone's loft.

"It becomes a baptism, y'know. Once you've done it, you can only go forward."

But even nine Foo Fighters albums later, Grohl will always acknowledge how much of an "advantage" his time in Nirvana and association with Cobain was to the early years of his second project.

"I've never been afraid to say that if it weren't for Nirvana, the Foo Fighters wouldn't be in the same position that we're in now.

"We had an advantage right out of the gate that there was an interest in the band because of that. I mean, it's obvious."



READ MORE: Which Foo Fighters song is about Kurt Cobain?

Meanwhile, Grohl has shared his true story about hanging out at Pantera's strip club and being reunited with his wallet after 10 years.

Read it here:

The short story comes from Grohl's new Instagram account, Dave's True Stories, where he's recounting tales from across his life and career.

Taking to Instagram last week, he explained: "I'M CURRENTLY LOOKING FOR WORK, SO I THOUGHT I'D PASS THE TIME BY WRITING TRUE SHORT STORIES THAT WILL MAKE PEOPLE SMILE".

However, Grohl has still been doing just that with his day job, by performing his My Hero anthem live from lockdown for Elton John's coronavirus relief conert.

The rocker joined the likes of Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Billie Eilish for the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, which was aired on Sunday (29 March), on FOX.

Watch Grohl's emotional rendition of the Foos' classic My Hero, live from Hawaii.

Ahead of his performance the rocker said: "Hey this is Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters. I hope everyone is staying healthy. If you love someone let them know. If you're thankful for someone, tell them."

He added: "I'd like to dedicate this song to everyone out there on the frontlines that are doing their best to get us through all of this..."

After his performance, the former Nirvana drummer remarked: "AND - if you sing that last chorus every time you wash your hands, I think you'll be in good shape".

Watch him play the song live with his daughter Violet at Leeds Festival: