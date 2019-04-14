VIDEO: This musician looks & sounds like Kurt Cobain reincarnated

Watch Cobain lookalike Julien Alexander Blank sing Lake of Fire, a song covered by Nirvana during their MTV Unplugged gig.

A talented German musician has covered a song which was once covered by Nirvana.

Julien Alexander Blank shared a rendition of Lake of Fire - a Meat Puppets song which the grunge band covered during their iconic MTV Unplugged performance - and he looks and sounds eerily like the band's frontman.

Watch a clip of his performance above, which he shared on his official Instagram.

Meanwhile, last week marked 25 years since Kurt Cobain tragically lost his life.

Nirvana's former manager Danny Goldberg - who recently released a book on the frontman, Serving The Servant: Remembering Kurt Cobain, in which he shares his memories of the late grunge icon - also discussed what Cobain of his bandmate Dave Grohl's voice.

Speaking to The Washington Post, he said: "Kurt just said to me, ‘I don’t think you realise how good a singer Dave is, but I hear him singing harmonies every night.’

"It was like he was really doing it so I would know this because there was this very fraternal side of him and a sweet side of him, but also it had a touch of envy in it. I mean he was competitive."

Watch Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl talk about the impact Kurt Cobain's passing had on him:

Last week also saw his widow Courtney Love attend Kanye West's Sunday Service.

The US rapper has been hosting the weekly event, in which he joins forces with rappers and artists from the music world to deliver an uplifting and spiritual, music-led service.

Now The Hole frontwoman has become one of its famous attendees, sharing videos of the event on her Instagram Story, which she captioned: "Beautiful."

