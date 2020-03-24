WATCH: Musician gives Nirvana's Stay Away a coronavirus-themed update

24 March 2020, 16:09 | Updated: 24 March 2020, 18:29

Nirvana's Kurt Cobain in 1990
Nirvana's Kurt Cobain in 1990. Picture: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

YouTube artist Urian Hackney has filmed himself performing his take of the grunge band's Nevermind album track, which he's titled Stay Inside!

A musician has given Nirvana's classic Stay Away track an update in a bid to encourage people to self-isolate amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

The artist, who goes by the name of Urian Hackney has filmed himself performing all the parts of the Nevermind album track with what he calls "lyrics that are relevant to our current state".

Rather than screaming the refrain Stay Away, he sings Stay Inside and adds lyrics such as "Stay your stupid ass inside/Plan your trip another time".

Watch the multi-talented musician in action here:

READ MORE: 15 facts about the Nirvana legend Kurt Cobain

The song was even given the official Nirvana seal of approval, with it being shared on their official account with the caption: "Stay Inside!!!"

If that wan't enough rock props, it even got a cheeky retweet by the Foo Fighters too!

Meanwhile, this week has seen the Foos treat fans who are self-isolating with a visual spectacle by giving some of their vintage gigs a cheeky update.

Taking to Twitter they wrote: "While we're all watching YouTube vids right now, we're making some of ours a little clearer for you. Keep washing those hands."

QUIZ: Fill in the missing word from the Foo Fighters song

It comes after Dave Grohl revealed the band's belief that the recording sessions for their 10th studio album were marred by paranormal activity.

As reported by NME, frontman Dave Grohl told Mojo magazine: "When we walked into the house in Encino, I knew the vibes were definitely off but the sound was f***ing on.

"We started working there and it wasn't long before things started happening. We would come back to the studio the next day and all of the guitars would be detuned.

"Or the setting we'd put on the board, all of them had gone back to zero."

READ MORE: How Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl cured his stage fright

"It got to the point where I brought one of those nest cams that I still have at home, for when my kids would sleep in their cribs," added the Everlong singer.

"I set it up overnight so we could see if there was anyone there or anyone was coming to f**k with us.

"At first, nothing. And right around the time we thought we were ridiculous and we were out of our minds, we started to see things on the nest cam that we couldn't explain.

"Then when we found out about the history of the house, I had to sign a f***ing non-disclosure agreement with the landlord because he's trying to sell the place.

"So, I can't give away what happened there in the past but these multiple occurrences over a short period of time made us finish the album as quickly as we could."

Foo Fighters on new record: "It's the most pop fantastic album we've ever made"

Latest Videos

Robert De Niro and Danny Devito urge New Yorkers to stay at home

WATCH: Robert De Niro & Danny Devito plea with New Yorkers to "stay home"

News

Chris Moyles gives heartfelt speech for all NHS workers for #clapforourcarers campaign

Chris Moyles delivers a heartfelt thanks to all NHS workers, urges people to join #clapforourcarers

The Chris Moyles Show

Queen guitarist Brian May teaches Bohemian Rhapsody on Instagram

WATCH: Queen's Brian May teaches Bohemian Rhapsody guitar solo from self-isolation

Queen

A 3D model of Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Which gigs and festivals have been cancelled?

News

Nirvana Songs

Nirvana Latest

See more Nirvana Latest

Foo Fighters 2019

Dave Grohl: New Foo Fighters album is "unlike anything we've ever done"

Foo Fighters

Smashing Pumpkinsin 1992: Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha and Darcy Wretzky

The best grunge bands of all time

Features

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana and Jaz Coleman of

The most famous accusations of musical plagiarism

Features

Nirvana In Japan in 1992

Why Kurt Cobain didn't want to release Nirvana's Come As You Are as a single
The Beatles in Magical Mystery Tour, 1967. Who was the Walrus, again?

20 books that inspired musicians

Features