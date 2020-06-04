"I don't support fascism": Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic clarifies praise of Trump's speech

Former Nirvana frontman Krist Novoselic performs at a Homeward Bound: A Benefit For The Homeless Community. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Red Light Management and Live Nation

The former Nirvana bassist has written a statement after seeming to praise the US President, clarifying that he doesn't support fascism or an authoritarian state.

Krist Novoselic has released a statement after appearing to praise Donald Trump's recent speech.

The former Nirvana bassist hit the headlines earlier this week for calling the US President "strong and direct" after he vowed to restore law and order and talked about mobilising the military to control the looting and the political unrest.

However, the Smells Like Teen Spirit rocker has now come out to clarify his comments and insist he doesn't endorse any major political party.

As reported by Louder Sound, the rocker has issued a statement, which reads: "To clarify a few things: As an avowed independent, I don’t endorse a major party or candidate. And it feels insane to have to say this, but I don’t support fascism, and I don’t support an authoritarian state."

The 55-year-old added: "I believe in a civilised society and that we all have to work toward that. Love and thanks to anyone who cares to read this."

In his original post, which was shared on his private Facebook account, Novoselic wrote: "Wow!!! I know many of you can’t stand him, however, Trump knocked it out of the park with this speech."

He added: "Social media and television are looping images of societal breakdown. I agree, the president should not be sending troops into states – and he legally might not be able to anyway – nevertheless, his tone in this speech is strong and direct."

See his full post below:

Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic praises Trump's tone in his speech. Picture: Facebook/Krist Novoselic

Novoselic was referring to Trump's speech on 1 June 2020, where he said: "America needs creation not destruction, cooperation not contempt, security not anarchy, healing not hatred, justice not chaos. This is our and we will succeed 100% we will succeed. Our country always wins.

"That is why I am taking immediate presidential action to stop the violence and restore security and safety in America. I am mobilizing all available, federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting to end the destruction and arson and to protect the rights of law abiding Americans, including your second amendment rights. Therefore, the following measures are going into effect immediately.

"First, we are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country. We will end it now. Today I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the national guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets, mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled."

If you would like to donate to or support the Black Lives Matter cause, here's some links you can visit below:

The official Black Lives Matter campaign

The George Floyd Memorial Fund

The Ahmaud Arbery Memorial Fund

The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust

The Bail Project