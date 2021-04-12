Kid Cudi wears dress on SNL as tribute to Kurt Cobain

Kid Cudi wears dress in tribute to Nirvana's Kurt Cobain. Picture: 1. Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 2. Barry King/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The US rapper and singer-songwriter wore a floral dress to perform Sad People on SNL and revealed it was a tribute to the late Nirvana frontman.

Kid Cudi appeared on SNL this weekend and made a statement by wearing a dress during one of his performances.

The multi-talented US artist - whose real name is Scott Ramon Segura Mescudi - performed his Sad People track on the famous comedy show over the weekend and donned a white dress with a floral pattern, which was embellished with rhinestones.

The Day 'N' Nite rapper later explained his inspiration for the garment was none other than the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

Find out more about Kid Cudi's tribute to the late grunge icon and why he's so important to him here.

See his full performance below:

Why did Kid Cudi wear a dress on SNL?

Kid Cudi wore a floral dress on SNL, which was part of his new collection with Off White, as a tribute to the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

The rapper, singer-songwriter and producer explained on Twitter: "Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a f***in genius!! Love you man we did it!!!"

Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a fuckin genius!! Love you man we did it!!! — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) April 11, 2021

It wasn't the only nod that was made to the Come As You Are legend. Kid Kudi also performed his Tequila Shots track, where he wore a green cardigan very similar to the one made famous by Cobain on Nirvana's MTV Unplugged performance.

Kid Cudi performs Tequila Shots live on SNL in green cardigan. Picture: YouTube/SNL

Why did Kid Cudi pay tribute to Kurt Cobain?

This month saw 27 years pass since the Nirvana singer tragically died, which now means the icon's death has now exceeded his short life. Kid Cudi has previously cited Cobain and Nirvana as an inspiration and Cobain's Burn The Rain is sampled in his Cudi Montage track.

When did Kurt Cobain die and how old was he?

While Cobain died on 5 April 1994, his body wasn't discovered for another two and a half days.

Around 9am, an electrician fitting an alarm came across Kurt's body in the greenhouse of his home in Lake Washington Boulevard, Seattle.

The post-mortem report ruled that Kurt Cobain had high levels of heroin and traces of Valium in his system, but he ultimately died from a shotgun wound.

The singer was aged just 27 years old.

What did Kurt Cobain's suicide note say?

The note Kurt Cobain left was addressed to his imaginary friend from his childhood, Boddah.

In the note, Cobain spoke about his disenchantment with music and the industry, stating: "I haven't felt the excitement of listening to as well as creating music along with reading and writing for too many years now. I feel guilty beyond words about these things."

He added: "I'm too sensitive. I need to be slightly numb in order to regain the enthusiasms I once had as a child."

Addressing his wife and daughter at the end, Cobain wrote: "Frances and Courtney, I'll be at your alter. Please keep going Courtney, for Frances. For her life, which will be so much happier without me."

How old was Frances Bean when her father died?

Kurt and Courtney's daughter, Frances Bean, was born on 18 August 1992, and was aged just over one year's old when her father passed away.

Her parents named her after Scottish guitarist, Frances McKee, who played for the band The Vaselines. R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe and actress Drew Barrymore are her godparents.

It wasn't until September 2005 that Frances gave her first interview. Aged just 13 at the time, Frances spoke to Teen Vogue about her personal style, and briefly touched on her parents.

In 2018, Frances attended the Museum of Style Icons' Growing Up Kurt Cobain exhibition in Ireland, where she talked about the impact her father's suicide had on her life.

She told Reuters: "He's unavoidable in my life, I see a Nirvana shirt every day."

The 25-year-old added: "My dynamic with Kurt is probably more similar to a fan's dynamic as there's almost like an untouchable thing. All the information I have [about him] is from stories. He's there every day of my life."

She continued: "On some days it feels a little frustrating, like I've had emotional breakdowns in Ubers and he's come on [the radio] and I've been like, 'I needed you so much right now.'

"It plays out on different days in different ways".

She's also since spoken about the impact of inheriting her father's wealth has had on her.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk