Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk welcome first child together

Frances Bean and Riley Hawk have welcomed a baby boy. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Instagram/thespacewitch, Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

The daughter of the late Kurt Cobain and the son of Tony Hawk have shared the news of their baby boy.

Frances Bean Cobain has given birth to her first child.

Cobain shares the newborn with husband Riley Hawk, 31, the son of Tony Hawk and his first wife Cindy Dunbar, who appears holding the baby in the final slide.

Taking to Instagram, the daughter of Kurt Cobain posted a series of photos with her bundle of joy, alongside the caption: "9.17.2024

"Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk 🩵

"Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything".

A series of famous faces congratulated them in the comments section, with ex pro-skater Tony Hawk and Ronin's grandfather writing: "My favorite grandson!"

Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon wrote: "Huge congratulations!"

Tallulah Willis, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, added: "WE LOVE YOU tiny prince!! What a beautiful gift to such special parents. You are so loved".

R.E.M frontman Michael Stipe - who is Frances Bean's godfather - commented: "With all the love and energy in the whole world 💛 💛 💛 ".

The pair had been dating since 2021 and went 'public' when Cobain shared images of herself and Riley on a New Year's post on her Instagram.

