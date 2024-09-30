Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk welcome first child together

30 September 2024, 12:13 | Updated: 30 September 2024, 17:47

Frances Bean and Riley Hawk have welcomed a baby boy
Frances Bean and Riley Hawk have welcomed a baby boy. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Instagram/thespacewitch, Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

The daughter of the late Kurt Cobain and the son of Tony Hawk have shared the news of their baby boy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Frances Bean Cobain has given birth to her first child.

Cobain shares the newborn with husband Riley Hawk, 31, the son of Tony Hawk and his first wife Cindy Dunbar, who appears holding the baby in the final slide.

Taking to Instagram, the daughter of Kurt Cobain posted a series of photos with her bundle of joy, alongside the caption: "9.17.2024

"Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk 🩵

"Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything".

A series of famous faces congratulated them in the comments section, with ex pro-skater Tony Hawk and Ronin's grandfather writing: "My favorite grandson!"

Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon wrote: "Huge congratulations!"

Tallulah Willis, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, added: "WE LOVE YOU tiny prince!! What a beautiful gift to such special parents. You are so loved".

R.E.M frontman Michael Stipe - who is Frances Bean's godfather - commented: "With all the love and energy in the whole world 💛 💛 💛 ".

READ MORE:

The pair had been dating since 2021 and went 'public' when Cobain shared images of herself and Riley on a New Year's post on her Instagram.

READ MORE:

More on Nirvana

See more More on Nirvana

Kurt Cobain performing live onstage with Nirvana at Palasport, Modena on 21 February 1994

What did Nirvana play at their final gig before Kurt Cobain died?

Kurt Cobain performing with Nirvana onstage at the Paradiso in Amsterdam, 25th November 1991

How Krist Novoselic warned Kurt Cobain off heroin... with no success

Dave Grohl and Billie Eilish

What Dave Grohl really meant when he compared Billie Eilish to Nirvana

Foo Fighters

Nirvana's Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain and Krist Novselic in Frankfurt, 12th November 1991

Which Foo Fighters song is about Kurt Cobain?

Foo Fighters

Nirvana in 1992: Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl

Can you get 100% on this Nirvana lyric quiz?

Quizzes

Nirvana - Nevermind cover

Who is the baby on the cover of Nevermind by Nirvana?