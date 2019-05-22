Courtney Love hits out at fashion label for copying Kurt Cobain t-shirt from 1992 Rolling Stones cover

22 May 2019, 12:51

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love in 1992
Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love in 1992. Picture: Lindsay Brice/Getty Images

In the midst of Nirvana's reported Marc Jacobs lawsuit, the Hole frontwoman has hit out at another fashion brand for copying the late grunge icon.

Courtney Love has hit out at a fashion brand who has appeared to take inspiration from a T-shirt worn by the late Kurt Cobain.

According to reports, the Hole frontwoman and widow of the late Nirvana frontman has hit out at a designer for their choice to release a t-shirt that was heavily inspired by one worn by Kurt Cobain on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine in 1992.

As NME reports, fashion designer Demna Gvasalia unveiled his Autumn-winter collection for his Vetements clothing brand, which included a tee which brandished the words: "Corporate magazines still suck A LOT".

See it below, alongside Courtney Love's comment, which read: "You guys WHAT the FUCK? I hate being put in this position. You should know better !"

Courtney Love comments on Vetements brand's Kurt Cobain-inspired t-shirt
Courtney Love comments on Vetements brand's Kurt Cobain-inspired t-shirt. Picture: Instagram/ vetements_official

Love may have a point, since the oversized t-shirt does look a lot like the one worn by Cobain's on the magazine cover, with the only difference being the use of "A LOT".

See an image of the t-shirt Kurt wore for Nirvana's 1992 Rolling Stone cover here

This latest fashion faux pas comes as it is reported that Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Kourtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain have been called as witnesses in Nirvana's lawsuit against Marc Jacobs.

Earlier this year it was reported that Nirvana L.L.C were suing the fashion brand for copying the famous smiley face logo for their "Redux Grunge Collection".

Now, according to The Blast, the Foo Fighters frontman and his former bandmate are among those being called by the designer as witnesses in the case.

See the two designs side by side below:

