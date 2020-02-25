Courtney Love shares heartfelt tribute to Kurt Cobain on 28th wedding anniversary

Courtney Love, Kurt Cobain and their daughter Frances Bean at the 1993 MTV awards. Picture: Terry McGinnis/WireImage/Getty Images

The Hole frontwoman has shared a photo from her wedding with the late Nirvana rocker, who sadly lost his life to suicide in April 1994.

Courtney Love has shared an emotional post to mark her 28th anniversary of her wedding to Kurt Cobain.

The rock star and actress was married to the Nirvana frontman until he tragically took his own life in April 1994.

Now, the Hole rocker has taken to Instagram to share a throwback photo from her wedding day, alongside a lengthy post, which began: "28 years ago , we got married , in Honolulu, on Waikiki beach tonight spoke to sponsor , I .. Lit some candles chanted ,diamoku , Walked my dog . Went to sushi with my best friend , the closest I have to another one.

28 years ago".

See her photo here:

The Violet singer added: "I recall feeling , deeply , delighted , dizzy , so in love, and knowing how lucky I was . This man was an angel. i thank him for looking out for me , many parts of the the last 28 years have been torturous chaotic and uphill, and in public? That is the darkest shit imaginable, it almost tapped my resilience , almost . but between Kurt’s strange amazing divinity , and the honor of a few true friends , the gift of desperation and sobriety . Of a Higher power and of love , and of empathy , I’m here now. It’ll be ok ,fuck , I see him on the shore . Rocking in the free world. My husband."

20 February 2020 marked what would have been the late rock star's 53rd birthday.

In recent yearts, his former bandmate Dave Grohl has opened up about the difficulty he had dealing with questions about the rocker after his death.

In Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians interview with Grohl and The Beatles legend Ringo Starr, the pair talked about losing their bandmates suddenly and unexpectedly.

Speaking about Cobain, Grohl mused: "Well, I realized when Kurt died that there’s no right or wrong way to grieve. It takes funny turns. You’ll be numb. You’ll remember the good things, then you’ll turn and remember some dark times."

The Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer continued: "And it’s also difficult when one of your friends or someone that you’re very close to, in real life, has become something more than a human being to others. So you sit in an interview and someone asks you these questions that are really emotional, that you’d never ask another stranger."

He added: "'How’d you feel when your brother died?' 'How’d you feel when your family member died?' It’s just not something that you’d meet someone and say. So it was tough for a while, but I realized that it was important for me to continue with life, and the thing that saved my life was music. More than a few times before that, my life was saved by playing music."

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk