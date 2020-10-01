Rock and Grohl: Nandi Bushell creates original song for Dave Grohl

The song sees the 10-year-old up the ante after the Foo Fighters frontman created an original song for her last month.

Nandi Bushell has created an original song for Dave Grohl as part of their ongoing epic battle.

The Foo Fighters frontman agreed to take on the 10-year-old prodigy earlier on this year, and things have been hotting up ever since.

Now, the talented multi-instrumentalist has shared Rock and Grohl, her original track dedicated to the former Nirvana drummer.

Nandi's masterpiece comes after the nicest man in rock created a song for the pint-sized musician.

The track sees him accompanied by his daughters Violet, Harper and Ophelia, who he affectionately refers to as The Grohlettes.

The rocker captioned the vid: "Every superhero needs a theme song. Here’s one for you! Mad props to The Grohlettes for the background vocals."

It all began with a drum off request, which Grohl of course finally agreed to take part in.

