Muse's Matt Bellamy says Ricky Gervais’ After Life inspired his music

Muse's Matt Bellamy and Ricky Gervais. Picture: 1. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia 2. Vera Anderson/WireImage

The Muse frontman has revealed how the Netflix comedy influenced him when writing his Tomorrow's World song.

Matt Bellamy has revealed that Ricky Gervais' After Life series inspired his songwriting.

The Muse frontman released his Tomorrow's World song from lockdown, which he revealed to Rolling Stone deals with the idea that we should "reduce the pace" of life and enjoy the little things.

Asked if he was influenced by anything else, he replied: "I watch that Ricky Gervais show called After Life. I binge-watched that whole thing a couple of months ago. I think that’s a brilliant show. I think it, in some ways, it inspired this idea. There’s one line in the second season that really stuck out to me. It was about when you’re in love, nothing else really does matter. That’s a kind of cheesy thing to say, but it’s true."

He added: "Those moments when you really nurture other people around you and if you’re lucky enough to love someone or have a partner that you really do like, you have this realisation that the pace of life or the competition of life to try and make more money, traffic jams and chaos and all this kin

The Muse frontman isn't the only famous musician of the Netflix show, with Liam Gallagher also praising it last year.

Taking to Twitter after watching the first series of the dark comedy, the former Oasis frontman wrote: "After life by Ricky Gervais is beautiful check it out As you were LG x".

After life by Ricky Gervais is beautiful check it out As you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 11, 2019

Gervais recently opened up to Radio X's Danny Wallace about the unexpected impact his series has had on audiences.

"Genuinely. I’ve never had a reaction like it," he mused. "And I don’t just mean the size of the reaction, as that could be a reflection of the fact Netflix has £170 million subscribers worldwide, which is mind-blowing really when you think about It [...] but it was the emotional response.

"My agent on the first week got 300 letters. Now that is really rare, where people are bothering to write letters, and they were telling their own story, so it wasn’t a tweet, it wasn’t a thumbs up."

The Office creator added: "People come up to me on the street. Usually it’s, ‘I loved the show,’ or ‘Give it to them at the Golden Globes’ and now they come up and approach me and say, ‘I lost my brother three weeks before I watched it and you think, ‘Oh my god. Everyone’s grieving.

"Everyone in the world is grieving about something all the time and the older you get the more you’ve got to grieve about... And I really didn’t think of it as a document about grief.”

