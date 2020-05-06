Ricky Gervais confirms After Life 3 but will it be the last?

The creator, writer, director and the star of the Netflix comedy has confirmed it has been renewed for a third season.

Ricky Gervais has confirmed After Life will be renewing for a third season, and though fans are ecstatic, they want one character to remain safe.

Taking to his account on Twitter this week, the creator, writer and star of the hit series revealed: "Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at @Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault."

Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at @Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault. pic.twitter.com/NDD2gGnFXx — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 6, 2020

Gervais also said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: "I was planning to retire soon and just wander around the house drunk until I die, but I’ve grown a bit tired of doing that during the lockdown, and also Netflix made me an offer I couldn’t refuse".

Ricky Gervais and Kerry Godliman star in Netflix's After Life season 2. Picture: Netflix

Fans of the the sitcom were thrilled by the news, but many urged the comedian not to kill off the show's much-loved dog Brandy.

If you kill that dog off I’m gonna lose my shit 😭 — Charlotte dewsbery (@Cdewsbery) May 7, 2020

Don’t kill the dog off! — Al 🍕 (@alec_jon_) May 6, 2020

Yes! Whatever you do, DO NOT kill that precious lil dog off 😢🥺 — Alana Marriner (@MarrinerAlana) May 6, 2020

That's never going to happen, he loves animals — sue bulch.#notmygovernment #notmyprimeminister 🌹 (@SueBu63) May 7, 2020

The news marks the first time that Gervais plans to break from his "two seasons and a special tradition", which he did with his hit shows The Office, Extras and Derek.

Will After Life season 3 be the last?

In a live chat, which he shared on Twitter, Gervais vowed that the third season would be the last, joking that he'd have to "take Tambury out with a meteor" to be sure it wouldn't come back.

READ MORE: Ricky Gervais reveals "rare" and "emotional" responses he's received from After Life fans

Meanwhile. Gervais revealed to Radio X what he's been up to during lockdown and why you'll never hear him complain about social distancing rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

Known for criticising celebrities during his past Golden Globe monologues, Gervais has recently blasted stars who complained about having to isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to to Radio X's Danny Wallace on The Important Broadcast, he said: "You’ll never hear me complain. Not when there’s nurses doing 40-hour shifts."

Briefly mocking Gal Gadot's viral video which saw her and a selection of A-List celebrities cover John Lennon's Imagine, he quipped: "I’d like to sing Imagine to you just to show you that I’m just like you."

Asked what he's been doing to pass the time, he said: "The only thing that really was affected in my working life was the fact that gigs were postponed... which is fine. We’ll do those later when people can enjoy it. It’s not the worst thing in the world to have a gig postponed..."

Watch him chat to Danny Wallace here:

